Rob Zombie Debuts Speeding Groover ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’

Rob Zombie has just released "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man," the second single off the upcoming The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy album, which follows the 2020 the debut of "The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)."

The eerie sounds of a pipe organ give way to a thumping, uptempo groove on a track that screams classic Zombie. "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man" is a fun-time ripper — one that surges with racing energy, rounds hairpin turns on bluesy licks and breaks into an unexpected lounge/funk section so you can catch your breath before the cosmic overdrive at the end.

It's just one of 17 total tracks that will make up the successor to 2016's The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, which will arrive of March 12 through Nuclear Blast.

Listen to "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man" toward the bottom of the page and follow along with the lyrics (via AZlyrics), directly below.

Rob Zombie, "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man" Lyrics

Crop circle shaking on the bump and grind

Well, alright, alright, alright

Steam-powered zodiac blowing up your mind

Well, alright, alright, alright The howling man

AAHHOOO! Yeah

The howling man

AAHHOOO! Yeah Infernal machine at the speed of light

Well, alright, alright, alright

Searching out the ghosts, yeah, on a Saturday night

Well, alright, alright, alright The howling man

AAHHOOO! Yeah

The howling man

AAHHOOO! Yeah Power to the people

Power to the people

Power to the people

Power to the people Color me black and coffin red

Godzilla eats the dragon's head

Snake River canyon in your bed

Knievel kicked it now he's dead

Knievel kicked it now he's dead

Knievel kicked it now he's dead

Pre-order The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy here.

Rob Zombie, "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man"

Rob Zombie, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. “Expanding the Head of Zed”

02. “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”

03. “The Ballad of Sleazy Rider”

04. “Hovering Over the Dull Death”

05. “Shadow of the Cemetery Man”

06. “A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared”

07. “18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket on the Ghost Train”

08. “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man”

09. “The Much Talked of Metamorphosis”

10. “The Satanic Rites of Blacula”

11. “Show of Stones”

12. “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”

13. “Boom-Boom-Boom”

14. “What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama?”

15. “Get Loose”

16. “The Serenity of Witches”

17. “Crow Killer Blues”