For more than a year, Rob Zombie has been touting his forthcoming record as a career best, leaving fans to writhe with anticipation. There's still some waiting to be done, but we now know the new album — The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy — will be released on March 12. Tiding fans over for now is a music video for the first single, "The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)."

The successor to 2016's The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser is comprised of 17 songs overall and was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who was at the helm of Rob Zombie's past two records.

The music video for "The Triumph of King Freak" is, as expected, another memorable one from the band visionary and renowned film director. It bears an vintage aesthetic of old movies and some of the song's more prominent lyrics flash on the screen in the style of silent films as cuts pan between these bits and close-ups of the band performing.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy will be released through Nuclear Blast and pre-orders can be placed here at Rob Zombie's website. View the music video, album art and complete track listing below.

Rob Zombie, "The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation And Superstition)" Music Video

Rob Zombie, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy

Nuclear Blast

01. “Expanding the Head of Zed”

02. “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”

03. “The Ballad of Sleazy Rider”

04. “Hovering Over the Dull Death”

05. “Shadow of the Cemetery Man”

06. “A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared”

07. “18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket on the Ghost Train”

08. “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man”

09. “The Much Talked of Metamorphosis”

10. “The Satanic Rites of Blacula”

11. “Show of Stones”

12. “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”

13. “Boom-Boom-Boom”

14. “What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama?”

15. “Get Loose”

16. “The Serenity of Witches”

17. “Crow Killer Blues”