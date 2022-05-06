Is Rob Zombie trying to fit every plot point from TV's The Munsters into his upcoming film remake of the classic 1960s sitcom? Because, according to original Munsters cast member Butch Patrick, the Zombie Munsters movie is nearly three hours long.

Patrick played the child werewolf Eddie Munster on the original CBS series. And he apparently has recently seen an early cut of the Zombie film that he said extends past the two-and-a-half-hour mark, as he told the podcast 20TIMinutes on Thursday (May 5).

"This movie is going to kill in a really good way," Butch said, as Dread Central subsequently reported. "It's a very long movie, it's like 2 hours and 38 minutes… but I've seen footage and I've seen where he's going with it and it's going to be great, it really is."

However, Dread Central added that the final runtime is unconfirmed, despite the actor's confident assessment. (Patrick also dodged the question when asked if he makes a cameo in the film.)

The Munsters reboot, written and directed by Zombie, the rock singer who usually helms scary movies when behind the camera, will soon be released in theaters and on streaming, as Loudwire previously reported. Over the last two decades, Zombie's made horror flicks such as 3 From Hell (2019), 31 (2016), The Devil's Rejects (2005), and remakes of Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).

Over the course of The Munsters' production, Zombie has shared many photos from the set. Loudwire has covered several individually. Down underneath the podcast, see all the images, starting with the construction of the iconic Munsters house, 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

Butch Patrick Talks to 20TIMinutes - May 5, 2022

Rob Zombie's The Munsters Reboot Set Photos