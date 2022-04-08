Rob Zombie has released another custom coffee. It's called Rob Zombie Dragula Fuel. The new coffee marks his second collaboration with Dead Sled Coffee, a coffee company that loves working with musicians.

In fact, Dead Sled already has tons of coffee collaborations with rockers such as Disturbed, KISS, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and Skid Row. The company also has horror-themed brews such as the It Chapter Two Deadlights Blend and From Dusk Till Dark Roast.

Zombie's first collab with Dead Sled was his Hellbilly Brew coffee. It was released in September 2021 and was named after his first solo album, Hellbilly Deluxe.

Rob Zombie's latest coffee collab is called Rob Zombie Dragula Fuel and has coffee beans from Uganda and Guatemala and is marked "high" on the roast level.

Both of the musician's Hellbilly Brew and Rob Zombie Dragula Fuel coffee collabs feature artwork from David Hartman. David Hartman's work has been featured in tons of movies like Transformers Prime, Godzilla, and two animated music videos for Rob Zombie too, according to his website. The music videos are "American Witch" and "The Lords of Salem."

Rob Zombie wrote this about his new coffee on social media "since you all loved the HELLBILLY BREW so much I thought another flavor was in order." The coffee is available now, ground or whole bean, and we'd love to give it a try.

Tons of rockstars love their coffee, like Zakk Wylde, who teamed up with Death Wish Coffee and created Valhalla Java Odinforce Blend, allegedly "strong enough to wake the dead and gloriously chariot them through the gates of Valhalla."