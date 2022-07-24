Things don't always go as planned on the road, but Rob Zombie made the most of a difficult situation during a show this past Thursday (July 21) in Noblesville, Indiana. As a semi tractor-trailer carrying the production for the tour broke down on the way to Indianapolis, Zombie and the fellow acts on the bill were forced to improvise. That led to a memorable moment for fans later in the night when members of Static-X and Powerman 5000 rocked out onstage with Zombie to "Thunder Kiss '65." This proved to be a family affair, providing a chance for Zombie to share the stage with his brother, Spider One of Powerman 5000.

The production issues forced a change in the night's lineup. Static-X and Powerman 5000's sets were scrapped altogether, but the "Thunder Kiss '65" performance still allowed members of those bands, including the masked Xero from Static-X, to rock alongside Zombie for those in the audience. Both Mudvayne and Zombie played shortened sets during the night as well as a result of the production woes.

"Thunder Kiss '65" was Zombie's breakout hit as a member of White Zombie back in 1992. He's currently touring in support of his solo set, 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

Fan-shot video of the special moment can be seen below.

Rob Zombie Performs "Thunder Kiss '65" With Powerman 5000 + Static-X