It's Sunday, which means that host Eddie Trunk will be taking you to another prime music festival location this week for his TrunkFest series on AXS TV. Tonight (July 22), Trunk hits the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville and settles in for a chat with Rob Zombie, while also spending time with Zombie's acclaimed guitarist John 5.

In the preview clip above, Zombie tells Trunk about his love of playing music festivals. "It's the only time that it feels like the whole rock spirit is alive and well," says Zombie. "You hear so much bad stuff, but then you come in and there's so many people. I love it."

The vocalist also talks about the craziness of shows in his earlier days, relaying some of the things that he used to see at concerts in the pre-cell phone era. "It used to be like dangerous crazy," admits the singer.

TrunkFest finds the popular music host making his way to different festival events across the country, with four more episodes coming up this season beyond tonight's look at the Louder Than Life festival. Not only does Trunk typically speak with one of the featured artists, but he also explores the people, the food and the experiences that make each event distinctive and fun. New episodes air each Sunday at 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on AXS-TV so be sure to tune in for tonight's Louder Than Life episode of TrunkFest.

50 Most Important Metal Bands of the 21st Century

Rob Zombie - Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?