The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday (Oct. 8) revealed the initial lineup of presenters and performers who will be on hand for the celebration of the 2025 induction class.

A list of 18 name celebrities and musicians were revealed as part of the ceremony that is set to take place on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Let's take a closer look at the newly-revealed additions to this year's ceremony and speculate on how they will be tied to the inductees of the 2025 Rock Hall induction class.

Who Was Just Announced as 2025 Rock Hall Induction Presenters and Performers?

The list of performers and presenters span a wide swath of the music and entertainment industry. Legendary late night TV host and comedian David Letterman will be joined by musicians Beck, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D., Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims and Twenty One Pilots.

What Acts Make Up the 2025 Rock Hall Induction Class?

The 2025 Rock Hall inductees include Soundgarden, Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker.

In addition, Carol Kaye, Nicky Hopkins and Thom Bell will all go in under the Musical Excellence umbrella. Plus, Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa have been chosen for induction under the Musical Influence banner. The other inductee, Lenny Waronker, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is designed to celebrate figures behind the scenes who forwarded music in a significant way.

Who We Think Might Honor Soundgarden

The two most obvious names here would be Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Brandi Carlile. Both appeared at the Chris Cornell: I Am the Highway Tribute Concert in 2019.

Momsen has long shared her admiration for Soundgarden and was on tour with the group at the time of Cornell's death in 2017. The big question may be whether she would be the presenter or performer ... or both.

It has yet to be revealed if the living members of Soundgarden will be performing at the ceremony, but it's easy to see a parallel to what Nirvana did during their induction and having a female-led tribute with Momsen and Carlile fronting the group.

Teddy Swims might also be a candidate to partake here. While he's found success in the pop world, his voice seems like it could be a fit and he's written in the past for Linkin Park as well.

Who We Think Might Honor The White Stripes

Among the newly announced performers and presenters, the pop-rock duo Twenty One Pilots feel like the choice here. We could also see fellow Detroit native Iggy Pop having a hand, perhaps as their induction presenter.

Who We Think Might Honor Bad Company

It's worth nothing that this is the initial lineup of performers and presenters. The living members of Bad Company have also commented on the possibility of playing at the ceremony.

Among the names listed so far, this was the hardest one to tie one of the performers or presenters to. Elton John could be a possibility here, but it's more likely that Bad Company's representation has not been finalized as of yet.

Who We Think Might Honor Joe Cocker

The late gravel-voiced singer was certainly a unique presence onstage as well. Among the performers and presenters listed, Teddy Swims seems to fit the bill the most.

Who We Think Might Honor Warren Zevon

Given their close relationship, it feels like a shoe-in that David Letterman would be on hand to induct Warren Zevon. The singer-songwriter was a frequent guest on Letterman's late night program and made a memorable appearance on the Late Show speaking about his illness in the months leading up to his death.

Who Else We Think Will Salute the Other Inductees

For the Cyndi Lauper induction, it's easy to see a selection of female voices ranging from RAYE to Olivia Rodrigo being involved. Elton John could also take part. For Outkast, onetime collaborator Sleepy Brown will be involved, where Killer Mike and/or J.I.D. could also be on hand.

Rappers Salt-N-Pepa will likely be saluted by Missy Elliott and perhaps Doja Cat and you can probably look for Flea and Questlove to turn up during the tributes to Carol Kaye, Nicky Hopkins and Thom Bell as part of the Musical Excellence salutes.

Beck, meanwhile, could be part of the salute to Lenny Waronker as Waronker's son Joey has spent much of his career drumming for Beck.

Much like Bad Company mentioned earlier, we don't necessarily see a clear choice among the presenters and performers for Chubby Checker, but more additions to the bill could clear that up.

How Can I Catch The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Induction Ceremony?

As previously stated, the 40th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be taking place Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets are currently available through AXS.

For those unable to make it to Los Angeles, stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Nov. 8 (5PM. PT / 8PM ET) and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will also air a primetime special with performance highlights and standout moments on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 (8PM ET), available next day on Hulu.