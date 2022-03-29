Rock Hall Tourney Championship: Duran Duran vs. Eminem

Does it Rock Your Hall? That's what we want to know. Loudwire has come to the championship matchup in our bracket tournament seeking to find the non-traditional rock artist that is up for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction that hard rock fans and metalheads would most like to see go in. Our journey has brought us to a final two of Duran Duran and Eminem, so let's get to the talking points.

Duran Duran got here in convincing fashion, besting Eurythmics in a first round matchup with right at 78 percent of the vote, then fared even better in the semifinals when pitted against Carly Simon, taking just over 83 percent of the vote.

The '80s new wave heroes had a flashy start to their career, with their first three albums going Top 10, their faces splashed all over MTV thanks to videos such as "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," "Is There Something I Should Know," "Girls on Film," "Save a Prayer," "Union of the Snake," "The Reflex," "A View to a Kill" and more.

But a couple of side projects led to a fracturing of the group for a period in the mid-to-late '80s that left them not at full strength until 2001 when they finally reunited as the original five-piece. That's not to say however that their career waned, as they kept churning out hits with "Notorious," "I Don't Want Your Love" and enjoyed a career resurgence with "Ordinary World" and "Come Undone" in the early '90s. Five platinum albums, one platinum live album and a career where they've consistently packed venues puts them on the verge of a Rock Hall induction, but do they rock your Hall?

Duran Duran, "Girls on Film"

Rapper Eminem may have enjoyed as much crossover success as anyone from that world in the rock game. So how did he get to the finals? Eminem scored just over 71 percent of the tally in his opening round matchup against fellow rap group A Tribe Called Quest, then took out soulful pop star Lionel Richie in the semifinals with 80 percent of the vote.

Eminem had the benefit of coming on the scene just as the nu metal movement was coming along where rap and rock fused for an exciting fresh sound. That led to some unique festival pairings where he played alongside some of rock's biggest names and even got him airplay on Alternative Rock radio. With the exception of his pre-fame debut, all of Eminem's albums have gone platinum, yielding both radio and video success with the tracks "My Name Is," "The Real Slim Shady," "The Way I Am," "Stan," "Without Me," "Cleaning Out My Closet," "Lose Yourself" and more. And his life's story was also turned into the big screen film, 8 Mile, which he starred in. He's continued to thrive with Top 40 hits well into the last decade. But will he get your final vote?

Eminem, "The Real Slim Shady"

Let us know who you would most like to see in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside some of the other more traditional rock nominees. Will it be Duran Duran or Eminem? You can vote now through Friday, April 1 at 12 noon. The winner will be revealed on Monday, April 4.