Rock Hall Tourney Round 1: Duran Duran vs. Eurythmics

The '80s were an interesting time where the classic rock guitar sound of the '70s gave way to an influx of keyboard and electronic-infused acts redefining how we viewed rock. Two of the biggest acts to come from this era often referred to as New Wave were Duran Duran and Eurythmics, both who earned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations this year. But who rocks more in the eyes of hard rock and metal fans?

The five-piece outfit Duran Duran formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England and took the music world by storm not long after the turn of the decade. Their first three albums, Duran Duran, Rio and Seven and the Ragged Tiger, all with the core five, reached the Top 10 of the Billboard album chart and the band amassed a string of hit singles including "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," "Save a Prayer," "Is There Something I Should Know?," "Union of the Snake," "New Moon on Monday," "The Reflex," "Wild Boys" and "A View to a Kill." But the group would splinter off into side projects in 1985, eventually regrouping and continuing their career albeit without the full lineup intact again until 2001.

While Nick Rhodes' keyboard work certainly played a role in their overall sound, Duran Duran did offer some rock heaviness whether it be Roger Taylor's hard hitting drums in "Is There Something I Should Know" and "Wild Boys" or the more aggressive breakout single "Hungry Like the Wolf."

Duran Duran, "Wild Boys"

As for their opponent in this round, the duo of powerhouse vocalist Annie Lennox and multi-instrumentalist Dave Stewart became Eurythmics after their former group The Tourists dissolved. Though their first Eurythmics album made little impact, their sophomore set led by the title "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" put them on the map as both radio and music video stars in 1983.

The duo recorded eight studio albums over the course of the '80s showing a wide range of styles. Included in their string of '80s hits were more straight up rock leaning tracks such as "Would I Lie to You?" "Missionary Man" and "I Need a Man." But "Sweet Dreams" remains their calling card, with the song even receiving a successful rock makeover by Marilyn Manson in the '90s.

Eurythmics, "Missionary Man"

So who is bringing more rock to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Duran Duran or Eurythmics? You can vote in the poll below through March 22, 2022. And be sure to click on the button below after you voted to view the next matchup.