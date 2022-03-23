Rock Hall Tourney Semifinal: Duran Duran vs. Carly Simon

We're back for Round 2 of the "Does It Rock Your Hall?" tournament. While there are definite hard rock and metal acts up for induction, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has also nominated acts from a variety of genres that often raise the eyebrows of rock purists. So with this tourney, we're seeking to find out which of these acts rock and metalheads would most approve of for Rock Hall induction.

In the first round, Duran Duran cruised to a victory over Eurythmics, taking just shy of 78 percent of the vote as they advanced in this tourney.

Duran Duran came along in the early '80s at the forefront of the new wave era of music and became one of MTV's first superstars with their cinematic video for "Hungry Like the Wolf," as well as other favorites such as "Rio," "Is There Something I Should Know" and "New Moon on Monday." Though they cooled off as the '80s wound down and the band splintered after side projects, they saw a rebound with 1993 self-titled album (often referred to as The Wedding Album), which yielded "Ordinary World" and "Come Undone." The band had five platinum studio albums and a platinum live album as well. They continue to record today, most recently releasing last year's Future Past.

Duran Duran, "Rio"

The first round's closest matchup found soft rock singer-songwriter Carly Simon emerging victorious with 54 percent of the vote over country superstar Dolly Parton.

Like her competitor in this round, Simon saw her career include some highs before a dip and eventual rebound in a second decade. Simon was all over the '70s pop chart with familiar singles such as "That's the Way I've Always Heard It Should Be," "You're So Vain," "Mockingbird," "You Belong to Me" and the James Bond theme "Nobody Does It Better." But after a little lull at the top of the '80s, Simon came roaring back in 1987 with the self-prophetic "Coming Around Again."

With three platinum albums, a platinum greatest hits collection and a platinum live album to her credit, plus works on multiple film soundtracks, Simon has a host of credentials that make her Rock Hall ready.

Carly Simon, "Mockingbird"

So tell us, would you rather Duran Duran or Carly Simon rock your Hall of Fame? This round of voting runs through Monday, March 28 at 12 noon. Place your vote below and click the button to see the other matchup in this "Does It Rock Your Hall?" bracket tournament.