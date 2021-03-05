Rock in Rio 2021 Festivals in Lisbon and Brazil Are Canceled

Two more major festivals will sit out 2021, as Rock in Rio's organizers have revealed that both the Brazil and Lisbon-based events will not take place this year.

Roberta Medina, Vice President of the Rock in Rio organization, issued a video message in which she spoke about the Lisbon edition of the festival.

"We worked very hard in the last 11 months in synergy with the authorities, with our partners to make sure that it would be a possibility to make the next June edition happen. But unfortunately we are still under a state of emergency and we can not foresee how an event with this dimension and under its original characteristics can take place in June, as we need to start the constructions now," she explained. "So it is with heavy heart and immense sorrow that we have to communicate that we have made the decision to postpone again the 9th edition of Rock in Rio Lisboa with the new dates settled for the 18, 19, 25 and 26 of June 2022."

All those who currently have tickets will still have those tickets remain valid for the 2022 edition. Details on the 2022 lineup and the festival's City of Rock will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Rock in Rio president and founder Roberto Medina addressed the Brazilian edition of the festival, stating, “Rock in Rio mobilizes people inside and outside the City of Rock. We receive tourists from absolutely all Brazilian states, in addition to the Federal District, and also from more than 70 countries. There are 28,000 people working to bring celebration and joy to the 700,000 people who visit us. We will preserve lives at this point. In September 2022 we will be together again and ready for the best Rock In Rio ever, when we will celebrate peace and life.”