See 26 Rock + Metal Musicians Rocking Sunglasses

Summer is finally here, which means you'll more than likely be whipping out your favorite pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun's rays.

But shades don't always necessarily have to serve a purpose. They've been a staple accessory in rock and metal since the beginning. Some rockers wear them onstage, even when it's dark out. We're looking at you, Slash.

Actually, they do serve a purpose for the guitarist. "I rarely look out at the crowd," he told the New Zealand Herald. "It makes me very uncomfortable to look directly into the face of the crowd."

Then you have Ozzy Osbourne's signature round shades, which he pretty much wears everywhere he goes. Rob Halford is seen in sunglasses more often than not, as is Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows.