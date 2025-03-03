What Should Be Rock + Metal’s National Anthems? – Our Response

What would you say should be rock and metal's "national anthems"?

With it being National Anthem Day today (March 3), the idea of a national anthem for rock and metal came up in discussion amongst the Loudwire staffers.

This day is meant to salute the United States adopting Francis Scott Key's "Star-Spangled Banner" as its National Anthem back in 1931. It's been intertwined with our national patriotism and sense of identity ever since. The "Star Spangled Banner" is a song that everyone is taught from a young age and it's been passed from generation to generation is association with the United States.

That sense of community is also a key aspect that we feel in our own identities as hard rock and metal fans as well. So that sparked our conversation about what songs for both rock and metal should be picked to be the national anthem of both and why. What is the best representation of rock and metal in song form that should be passed on from generation to generation?

Check out our chat below and weigh in with your choices for the National Anthems of rock and metal in the comments.

What Attributes Should a Song Have In Order to Become a National Anthem?

Chad Childers: It needs to uplift in sound and spirit. It should have a message or lyric that resonates with the listener. And I feel it should also have a hook that is catchy enough that keeps you coming back for more.

Lauryn Schaffner: It’s universal — everyone knows it, not just rock and metal fans. You can play it around the world, and it’ll be recognized by at least someone. It’s one of those songs that you’ll hear at sporting events, in television shows and movies, and countless other bands have covered it.

Joe DiVita: It should be a fair representation of what the style and sound of the genre is, as well as universally popular. Ultimately, it should have enough transcendental appeal to serve as a gateway to heavy music.

Chuck Armstrong (Loudwire Nights host): It has to be a song that you recognize almost instantly. A few seconds in and you know exactly what the song is and what it’s about. And no matter how many times you hear it, you never get tired of it.

You Pledge Your Allegiance to the National Anthem of Rock. What Song Is It and Why?

Lauryn Schaffner: It may be a cliche, but Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Like The Beatles, Black Sabbath and so many other legendary acts that were around in the ‘60s and ‘70s, a lot of the bands we know and love today wouldn’t exist without Led Zeppelin. And “Stairway to Heaven” truly is their magnum opus.

The storytelling, the visuals the lyrics paint, the way it progressively builds with each verse and eventually comes to a sonic climax — it’s just one of those pieces of art that you have to appreciate to some extent, even if you aren’t necessarily a fan of Zeppelin or of the song.

Led Zeppelin, "Stairway to Heaven" (Live)

Joe DiVita: The sports stadium anthem, “Thunderstruck.”

While the guitar lead is relatively simple, it does enough to impress the casual fan/non-musician and introduce the concept that rock is flashy in presentation. That notion is complemented by the percussive songwriting, AC/DC’s inimitable swing and electrifying energy.

The fact that this song came out in 1990 after a backslide in quality and was 15 years removed from AC/DC’s debut beautifully underscores rock’s underdog mentality. This was not the most popular sound of the time, but it proved that this band is timeless.

AC/DC, "Thunderstruck"

Chuck Armstrong: This is easy: I pledge allegiance to The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.” This song is ubiquitous with not just rock and roll, but with music in general. You don’t have to be a fan of The White Stripes or Jack White to hum along to the guitar riff and even sing along to the unforgettable and timeless lyrics. Go to any athletic event, and you’ll hear the crowds chanting the rhythm of “Seven Nation Army” even when it’s not playing over the speakers.

The White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army"

Chad Childers: There are so many great options here, but it’s hard for me to pick anything other than Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s an epic song with stylistic shifts that not only represent rock but pull from other styles of music as well.

There’s a sing-along nature to it with Freddie Mercury’s amazing vocal range, while Brian May’s guitar solo is one of the more memorable ones in rock history.

It’s been used to rock sports stadiums, soundtrack movie moments and was essentially a “viral” moment before viral moments were a thing. It’s charted in multiple decades and has been passed down from generation to generation. I’d have a difficult time finding a more deserving “national anthem” for rock.

Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

OK, Now What Would Be Your National Anthem of Metal and Why?

Chad Childers: You can throw out the “uplifting” when it comes to metal. Much of the genre’s greatest songs have a darker and sometimes more sinister edge to them. But you are looking for something that will amp you up for sure.

I know that it would be easy to go with Metallica here. Both “Enter Sandman” and “Master of Puppets” make great choices. But I want to take it back to metal’s beginnings and go with Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.” It’s a song for the downtrodden and overlooked, describing a man watching the world with a vengeful spirit lying in wait.

Tony Iommi’s riffs sound downright sinister, yet remain easily memorable. It’s a song you can sing along to, nod your head to, rock out to and it feeds your blackened soul.

Black Sabbath, "Iron Man"

Lauryn Schaffner: To Chad’s point, I am going with Metallica, and “Enter Sandman” in particular. It’s a bit of a cliche once again, but that’s kind of the point of an anthem. These songs are popular for a reason, everyone knows them for a reason.

Elitists may scoff at the idea of a band’s “greatest hits,” but your grandparents have probably heard “Enter Sandman” at some point in their lives. Kids know it, adults know it, and it catches everyone’s attention no matter what the setting is. It has a fun guitar riff and a chorus that everyone can shout along to. It brings people together, whether they’re metalheads or not.

Metallica, "Enter Sandman"

Joe DiVita: For me, it’s yet another inescapable sports hit… “Crazy Train.”

This Ozzy solo song really completes the heavy metal trinity on the heels of “Iron Man” and “Enter Sandman.” As much as I’m dying to pick Judas Priest’s “Painkiller” (the most extreme metal can be without actually being extreme metal), opting for anything other than “Crazy Train” would just be jester’s privilege.

It has the technical guitar playing which metal is typically demanding of and lyrics alluding to an out of control and over the top lifestyle — also quite metal. And it has our biggest and most beloved figure of all, The Prince of Darkness.

As the most recognized person in heavy metal the world over, metal’s national anthem must include Ozzy!

Ozzy Osbourne, "Crazy Train"

Chuck Armstrong: My colleagues have taken all my ideas. I certainly have no issues pledging allegiance to these songs, but if I were to toss in a fourth candidate for this worthwhile honor it would be Dio’s “Holy Diver.” Anything that Ronnie James Dio has touched deserves to be bowed down to, but this song in particular deserves to be celebrated for eternity.

With a main character who sacrifices himself for a group of people — and then who wants to do the same thing for other people, too — it’s a song that is prophetic in a lot of ways. Whether you first heard it when Holy Diver came out in 1983 or you became aware of it with Killswitch Engage’s cover, the song stands the test of time and will forever be celebrated as a perfect metal track delivered by one of the all-time great frontmen. All hail Dio. All hail “Holy Diver.”

Dio, "Holy Diver"

We've had our say. Now it's time to have yours. Let us know in the comments section which songs you would choose as the National Anthem of Rock and the National Anthem of Metal. Your allegiance is requested!