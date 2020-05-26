27 Rock + Metal Bands Working On New Albums in Quarantine

Quarantine sucks — you know it, we know it and bands definitely know it. But there is something to look forward to, even in these dark times, because plenty of rock and metal artists are using this forced down time to give us some new music.

With live music, at least as we once knew it, off the table for the foreseeable future, new music is all headbangers have to look forward to right now. There's still a lot of new records on the way (check out our release calendar here), so not everything is a total loss. Still, genuine good news isn't as easy to come across anymore, but when a band announces they're working on new material during lockdown, it sustains the soul.

There's at least 25 bands giving us a lot to look forward to in the near future.