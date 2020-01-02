2020 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making easier for you, keeping track of all the 2020 releases in one convenient location.

Check back often, because this list is updated on a regular basis. Dates are supplied by record labels and are subject to change.

Upcoming 2020 Hard Rock + Metal Releases:

January 17, 2020

Bonded - Rest in Violence (Century Media)

British Lion - The Burning (Explorer1)

Darktribe - Voici L'Homme (Scarlet)

Horned Almighty - To Fathom The Master's Grand Design (Scarlet)

Kaoteon - Kaoteon (Self)

Magnum - The Serpent Rings (SPV/Steamhammer)

Mark Morton - Ether EP (Rise/BMG)

Sons of Apollo - MMXX (InsideOut)

Steve Moore - Bliss (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Relapse)

Svarttjern - Shame Is Just a Word (Soulseller)

Victorius - Space Ninjas From Hell (Napalm)

January 24, 2020

Annihilator - Ballistic, Sadistic (Silver Lining)

Blasphemer - The Sixth Hour (Candlelight)

Blue Oyster Cult - Cult Classic Re-Release (Frontiers)

Blue Oyster Cult - Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014 (Frontiers)

Breaking Benjamin - Aurora (Hollywood)

Davey Suicide - Rock Ain't Dead (Out Of Line/InGrooves)

Defiled - Infinite Regress (Season Of Mist)

Dirty Shirley - Dirty Shirley (Frontiers)

Hazzerd - Delirium (M-Theory)

Jorn - Heavy Rock Radio II: Executing The Classics (Frontiers)

Kirk Windstein - Dream in Motion (eOne)

Konvent - Puritan Masochism (Napalm)

Marko Hietala - Pyre of the Black Heart (Nuclear Blast)

Midnight - Rebirth by Blasphemy (Metal Blade)

Mortiis - Spirit of Rebellion (Omnipresence)

Necro Di Marte - Immoto (Season of Mist)

Revolution Saints - Rise (Frontiers)

Surgical Strike - Part of a Sick World (Metalville)

Temperance - Viridian (Napalm)

Thy Catafalque - Naiv (Season Of Mist)

January 31, 2020

Amberian Dawn - Looking For You (Napalm)

Clint Lowery - God Bless the Renegades (Rise)

Coffin Curse - Ceased to Be (Memento Mori)

Dark Matter - Nebula to Black Hole (My Kingdom)

Dead Kosmonaut - Gravitas (High Roller)

Deathwhite - Grave Image (Season Of Mist)

Gary Moore - Live From London (Mascot)

Heathen - The Evolution of Chaos Re-Release (Mascot)

Leeched - To Dull the Blades of Your Abuse (Prosthetic)

A Life Divided - Echoes (AFM)

Lordi - Killection (AFM)

Nechochwen/Panopticon - Split (Bindrune)

Obsidian Tongue - III (Bindrune)

Paul Di'Anno - Hell Over Waltrop - Live Germany (Metalville)

Savage Hands - The Truth in Your Eyes (Sharptone)

Serenity - The Last Knight (Napalm)

Theory of a Deadman - Say Nothing (Atlantic)

February 7, 2020

Delain - Apocalypse & Chill (Napalm)

God Dethroned - Illuminati (Metal Blade)

Godsticks - Inescapable (Kscope)

Ritual King - Ritual King (Ripple)

Sepultura - Quadra (Nuclear Blast)

Sylosis - Cycle of Suffering (Nuclear Blast)

Ye Banished Privateers - Hostis Humani Generis (Napalm)

February 14, 2020

Anvil - Legal at Last (AFM)

Archon Angel - Fallen (Frontiers)

Black Swan - Shake the World (Frontiers)

Blaze of Perdition - The Harrowing of Hearts (Metal Blade)

Brian Posehn - Grandpa Metal (Megaforce)

Diabulus In Musica - Euphoric Entropy (Napalm)

Godthrymm - Reflections (Profound Lore)

Great American Ghost - Power Through Terror (eOne)

Hollywood Undead - New Empire, Vol. 1 (BMG)

Ihsahn - Telemark EP (Candlelight)

Kreator - London Apocalypticon: Live at the Roundhouse (Nuclear Blast)

Kvelertak - Splid (Rise)

Necrowretch - The Ones From Hell (Season Of Mist)

Psychotic Waltz - The God-Shaped Void (InsideOut)

Pyogenesis - A Silent Soul Screams Loud (AFM)

Serious Black - Suite 226 (AFM)

Seven Spires - Emerald Seas (Frontiers)

Shark Island - Bloodline (Self)

Suicide Silence - Become the Hunter (Nuclear Blast)

February 21, 2020

Biff Byford - School of Hard Knocks (Silver Lining)

Deliverance - Holocaust 26: 1-46 (Deadlight)

Demons & Wizards - III (Century Media)

Dio - The Studio Album Collection: 1996-2004 (BMG/Niji)

Discharge - Protest And Survive: The Anthology (BMG)

Framing Hanley - Envy (Thermal)

Ozzy Osbourne - Ordinary Man (Epic)

Polaris - The Death Of Me (SharpTone)

Raspberry Bulbs - Before the Age of Mirrors (Relapse)

Sightless Pit - Grave Of A Dog (Thrill Jockey)

The Word Alive - Monomania (Fearless)

February 28, 2020

Audrey Horne - Waiting for the Night (Napalm)

Dark Fortress - Spectres From the Old World (Century Media)

Five Finger Death Punch - F8 (Better Noise)

Insect Ark - The Vanishing (Profound Lore)

Intronaut - Fluid Existential Inversions (Metal Blade)

Neaera - Neaera (Metal Blade)

The Night Flight Orchestra - Aeromantic (Nuclear Blast)

Nils Patrik Johansson - The Great Conspiracy (Metalville)

Regarde Les Hommes Tomber - Ascension (Season Of Mist)

Tombs - Monarchy of Shadows EP (Season Of Mist)

Toundra - Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari (InsideOut)

Wishbone Ash - Coat of Arms (SPV/Steamhammer)

March 6, 2020

Body Count - Carnivore (Century Media)

Burning Witches - Dance With the Devil (Nuclear Blast)

Crematory - Unbroken (Napalm)

Earth Rot - Black Tides of Obscurity (Season Of Mist)

Elyne - Art of Being Human (Self)

My Dying Bride - The Ghost Of Orion (Nuclear Blast)

The Neal Morse Band - The Great Adventour: Live in BRNO 2019 (InsideOut)

Novena - Eleventh Hour (Frontiers)

March 13, 2020

Code Orange - Underneath (Roadrunner)

Conny Bloom - Game! Set! Bloom! (Mighty)

Devin Townsend Project - By a Thread: Live in London 2011 Vinyl Box Set (InsideOut)

Jonathan Hulten - Chants From Another Place (Kscope)

March 20, 2020

Hyborian - Volume II (Season Of Mist)

White Stones - Kuarahy (Nuclear Blast)

March 27, 2020

Heaven Shall Burn - Of Truth and Sacrifice (Century Media)

Pearl Jam - Gigaton (Monkeywrench/Republic)

April 3, 2020

Bury Tomorrow - Cannibal (Music For Nations)

tētēma - Necroscape (Ipecac)

April 17, 2020

Jarboe - Illusory (Consouling Sounds)

2020 Hard Rock + Metal Albums Already Released

January 3, 2020

Cardinal Sin - Lucified (Machine Man)

Horrid - As We Forget Our Past (Dunkelheit)

Humans Etcetera - A Normal Temporary Reaction to Life Events (Nefarious)

Perdition Hearse - Mala Fide (Nuclear War Now!)

January 10, 2020

Apocalyptica - Cell-O (Silver Lining)

Behemoth - I Loved You at Your Darkest Tour Edition (Metal Blade)

Body Stuff - Body Stuff 3 EP (The Chain)

Brothers of Metal - Emblas Saga (AFM)

Crowhurst + Gavin Bryars - Incoherent American Narrative (Prophecy)

Ether Coven - Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering (Century Media)

Haunt - Mind Freeze (Shadow Kingdom)

The Krueggers - Hysterical Cold Side and Dark Memories (Eclipse)

Lotus Thief - Oresteia (Prophecy)

Poppy - I Disagree (Sumerian Records)

Pressure Cracks - This Is Called Survival (War Against Records)

Rage - Wings of Rage (SPV/Steamhammer)

Unreqvited - Mosaic II (Prophecy)

Waldgefluster - Stimmen Im Wind 2020 (Nordvis)