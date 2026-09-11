25 Rock + Metal Songs That Were Written About the Attacks on Sept. 11

Here are 25 rock and metal songs that were written about the tragedy that struck when the World Trade Center was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

Today marks 25 years since the deadliest act of terrorism took place on U.S. soil with a total of 2,977 lives lost. We remember the innocent victims, the courageous first responders and all of the survivors whose lives were forever changed.

By the time the dust settled, the U.S. would never be the same again. One month after the attacks, the Patriot Act was signed into effect by George W. Bush to help combat terrorism. That November, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was created to reform and strengthen airport security. The following year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was established to protect citizens from terrorism and natural disasters.

There have been long-lasting effects as a result of the attacks too: widespread anxiety and paranoia (especially when flying), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and health issues as a result of the toxins from the collapse of the towers, the smoke and all of the debris. A report shared by The Conversation earlier this month states that 23 percent of World Trade Center first responders have been diagnosed with PTSD — and that doesn't count the rest who've never sought help for their suffering.

All of this is to say that we're still feeling the aftermath of a massive tragedy that took place 25 years ago. And as divided as Americans seem to be today, we must remember what happened that day, the people involved and how the U.S. was shaped by it.

READ MORE: 14 Rock + Metal Songs Written About U.S. History

Below are 25 rock and metal songs that were written about the atrocities that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, with added lyrical emphasis. Many of the tracks were written from the perspective of the victims and their loved ones, others from that of the first responders and one was even written from the viewpoint of the perpetrators.

Scroll below to listen. These artists shared these songs to make sure we never forget.