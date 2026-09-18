One of the men in the ring with ex-Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams during his final wrestling match says he is stepping away from the business.

Williams, 48, died Sept. 5 following a medical incident during a professional wrestling event in Pennsylvania.

Wrestler Says Daughter's Reaction Caused Him to Leave

The match in Millvale, Penn. pitted Williams as "The Butcher" and his longtime tag team partner, The Blade, against Ganon Jones Jr. and Duke Davis, also known as TME.

According to reports, Williams collapsed following the match before being transported to a local hospital, where he later died. In an Instagram post this week, Jones described it as "one of the worst nights of my life."

"Not an hour has gone by since then that I haven't thought about Andy and his family. Thinking about the match and everything that transpired afterward just keeps replaying in my mind."

That also includes how his young daughter reacted when watching the match and Williams collapsing as a fan in the crowd.

"The events from that night scared her more than anything I can remember," Jones said in the Instagram text post. "When I was finally able to look at my phone after everything that had happened, I had a text from my daughter that said, 'I am not letting u do wrestling anymore. I am crying.'"

Hearing that was enough to make Jones, who is nicknamed "The All Star," want to take a break from wrestling. At this time, he is unsure if it will be permanent or not.

"I cannot, in good conscience, leave the house to be The All Star when I have a little girl at home wondering if I'll ever come back. She doesn't deserve to have those thoughts and I refuse to put her through that."

What Andy Williams' Former Tag Team Partner Said Following His Death

The Butcher and The Blade had a multi-year run as a tag team in All Elite Wrestling before leaving the company earlier this year. Despite not being part of the current roster, AEW held a tribute show for Williams on Sept. 12.

Announcers during the broadcast read a provided statement from The Blade marking the first time he had addressed Williams' death publicly.

"He was the most talented person that I ever met. But I think we can all agree that he was an even better friend. And he loved pro wrestling. And he loved the fans. Thank you to everybody for the support."

A "celebration of life" for Williams is planned for Sept. 27 at Buffalo RiverWorks in his hometown of Buffalo, NY. Several musicians have signed on for acoustic performances during the event.

The memorial will be open to the public. Schedule and ticket information are available here.

Keep reading for more about Williams and other rockers we've sadly lost in 2026.