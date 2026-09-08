All 4 Every Time I Die Members Share Tributes to Late Guitarist Andy Williams

All four of the other Every Time I Die band members have now shared their personal reflections on the death of guitarist Andy Williams, who died over the weekend at a wrestling event taking place in Pennsylvania at the age of 48.

Every Time I Die split in 2022 amid internal tensions within the group, but each of Williams' bandmates at the time of the split all shared loving messages upon learning of his death over the weekend. Williams was a co-founding member of the group back in 1998 along with brothers Keith and Jordan Buckley.

What Did Keith Buckley Say About Andy Williams?

Former Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley chose to share a post on his Instagram account reflecting on an incident from his past that showed how Andy Williams made him feel. The clip came alongside a photo of a shirtless Williams seemingly being photographed by surprise.

The posting reads:

Andy Williams made people feel like they belonged. There’s a truck stop on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga right across from the mall called Jims Truck Stop and it sits at an exit where multiple highways merge. As a child I had been driven past it a lot and as a teenager I drove past it even more. I liked thinking about all the different lives that were gathering there. And not just the sheer number of lives, the kind of lives too. Dads like Stallone in Over The Top or maybe even ladies like Large Marge in Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. The ones pulling into and out of that truck stop knew paths I didn’t and that, to me, made them like characters from a Kerouac book. In 1999, Andy and I were in Every Time I Die together. We practiced in the basement of Mike’s parents’ house in North Tonawanda. One night after practice I drove back to West Seneca where I grew up. When I got home, I found I was hungry and with the neon sign of Jims fresh in my mind from the ride I decided it was finally time to go check it out. I didn’t really care about the food and I didn’t care that it meant getting back in the car. I just wanted to say I had been there. I wanted the experience. So after spending years imagining the mysterious lives of the strangely beautiful people inside, I finally walked through the door. And there was Andy Williams, eating a meal. When he saw me come in, it looked like he had been expecting me. He put his napkin down, stood up and hugged me and as he hugged me he said, “I love this fucking guy.” He made me feel like I belonged. I watched Andy do versions of that for other people for years. After playing a show and loading out, when everyone was exhausted and there were plenty of reasons to get out of there, Andy would go back inside the venue and make time for people. He stayed, because He loved to make a place feel like it had been waiting for you specifically.

What Did Jordan Buckley Say About Andy Williams?

Fellow guitarist Jordan Buckley posted via his Instagram a photo taken at a movie theater of himself and Williams taken outside of a screening of the film Friendship.

In the posting, he also chose to share a story. It reads as follows:

Once on warped tour Andy asked production if, when we got to Chicago, he could try and break the Guinness book of world records for most hugs given, because that was the most highly attended date. They said no due to the congestion it would cause, but, I am so lucky to have spent 28 years next to someone that would even think to ask that. Today is the saddest day of my entire life. I just had to use a calculator to figure out 44-16=28 because my brain and heart feel so broken. Everything you read about him is true. I’ll cherish every minute we spent together, regret every minute we didn’t, and promise to spend the rest of my life being more like him. We all should. I love you so much Andy. I don’t want to keep typing because I’d never stop, but I don’t want to hit send because I don’t want this to be real. I’ll see you in everything forever.

What Did Stephen Micciche Say About Andy Williams?

Bassist Stephen Micciche also chimed in with a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on his longtime personal and professional relationship with Williams and sharing a carousel of photos from their times together on and offstage via his Instagram.

His posting reads as follow:

I had lunch with Andy 6 weeks ago when he played Buffalo. I couldn't stay too long cause I had a busy day but wanted to catch up before the show. As soon as I walked in, we were immediately laughing, telling stories, and I cancelled the rest of my plans. That lunch turned out to be 4hrs. I told him at the end that, and I don't know how it's humanly possible, but how am I witnessing the best version of Andy Williams after 48 years & 26 of them knowing him? He looked great, happier than ever, and I was so glad we had that hang. Andy was a lot of incredible things. But his true gift, almost cheat code like, was next level excelling at everything he put his creative mind and energy to, the infectious passion that he carried with it, always moving forward, & how he made everyone feel welcome & loved around him no matter who you were. And I'm lucky and honored to have had a front row seat to witness it for nearly 3 decades. I have a very small family. I looked up to Andy like an older brother who I learned from every day. When he decided to give wrestling a go at age 35, I was just so in awe and inspired by him. Beating odds, dual careers living out childhood dreams. He was a walking superhero to me who I just thought would always be here. No one I've met on earth could captivate a room full of people & be the best narrator of one of the craziest stories you've ever heard like him. There were times where I'd see a circle of 12 people around him, hypnotized, soaking up every word he was saying. I would always stop to hear it, even if it was 10 seconds, cause you knew it was going to be the best. Homies on tour, strangers he just met at merch at a show, didn't matter. He made everyone feel like they were his best friend. He cared, a lot. That's something I'll truly miss the most. The last thing ETID ever recorded was a cover of "Youth Overrided" by Cave In. It was Andy and I's favorite song of theirs. I will always think of you when I hear it. Andy, I love you. Life will never be the same. Thank you for making me & many others better people for knowing you. What an eternal gift. Share an Andy moment if you got one so I can read them forever. Til the other side.

What Did Clayton Holyoak Say About Andy Williams?

Drummer Clayton "Goose" Holyoak followed suit with yet another touching posting about his former bandmate. Sharing both photos and videos from their times together on tour via his Instagram, his post also spoke more to the person that Williams was the impact that he had upon those around him.

His post reads as follows:

Andy,

It’s hard to say anything that hasn’t been said about you. My feed is full of incredible memories and stories from people I don’t even know. You were truly loved. You were a true example of kindness with a beautiful mix of chaos and adventure. I’ll never forget the way you were always ready to include new people along your journey and thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me to be one of those people. We did so much cool shit together.. I remember you telling me a story about your music teacher. He said, you’d never be a musician - and look what you became. I loved that you lived life that way. You wanted to do the things that couldn’t be done. Anything you put your mind to you would attain. You showed us how to live life to the fullest and I was lucky enough to be in the seat with you. I’ll remember you every day for the rest of my life. See you in the beyond, Big Man.

Andy Williams Tributes Move to the Live Arena

After a weekend in which an outpouring of love and tributes for late Every Time I Die guitarist and wrestler Andy Williams took over social media, some tributes were then expressed at live events.

READ MORE: Every Time I Die's Andy Williams Rescued a Drowning Chipmunk

During My Chemical Romance's Sunday (Sept. 6) show at Phoenix's Chase Field, the band dedicated the song "Boy Division" to Williams. In fan-shot YouTube footage from @knotdead inside, Gerard Way can be heard telling the audience, "This one goes out to the Butcher," a reference to Williams' nickname.

My Chemical Romance Dedicate "Boy Division" to Andy Williams in Phoenix

Meanwhile, in the wrestling world, TMZ shared that wrestler Malakai Black won the Progress Wrestling World Championship over the weekend and used his post-match speech to speak about Williams.

X user @pinkspiitz shared video of the speech, which can be seen below. The wrestler told the crowd, "Before I forget, about an hour ago I was informed that one of my best friends Andy Williams had passed away. So The Butcher was one of my best friends and I knew I had to hold it together but for the first five minutes I was hysterical backstage. I had to put it in a box."

He continued, "There's no good thing I could say that makes your heart hurt less or mine hurt less but that's also something I'm glad we're feeling because we share that grief. So instead of cheering for me, I want you as loud as you can please cheer for Andy one final time." The wrestler then allowed the crowd to erupt in a thunderous cheer.

What Happened to Andy Williams?

It was initially reported on Saturday (Sept. 5) that Andy Williams had collapsed and hit his head while going to the ground during a wrestling show in Pennsylvania.

According to wrestling news website Fightful, Williams legs "buckled" before he fell to the floor. His partner, The Blade, attempted to help him up before Williams "collapsed again and passed out."

Enjoy Wrestling later posted that, "Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived." They ended the event after Williams collapsed and awaited word from the hospital on his status.

Enjoy Wrestling co-owner Kurt Hackimer was informed of Williams death shortly after midnight according to KDKA local reporter Ricky Sayer. A statement released to KDKA by Enjoy Westling read as follows:

Andy collapsed at ringside after his match on Saturday and hit his head on the floor. We carried him to the side where he was attended to by the two doctors we have on staff.

I called for an ambulance. At this time, he was conscious but unresponsive. His condition worsened quickly and his pulse faded. Called 911 again to provide an update and were informed that the police were about to arrive.

We ended the event and asked the audience to leave. Doctors administered CPR and utilized an AED provided by the police until the ambulance arrived.

He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital at around 9:45PM and we were informed of his passing by his tag team partner, Jesse Guilleman, shortly after midnight.

Medics on site indicated that the symptoms were consistent with a cardiac event, but we were told that the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Below, see other rockers we've lost in 2026.