An event honoring the life of the late ex-Every Time I Die guitarist and wrestler Andy Williams is set for his hometown of Buffalo later this month.

The Sept. 27 event at Buffalo RiverWorks will be a "celebration of life" for Williams, who died last week at the age of 48 after collapsing during a wrestling event in Pennsylvania.

Musicians Playing Andy Williams' Memorial

Part of the night will be devoted to a series of "acoustic tributes" to Williams from various musicians. Those already announced for the event include:

Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath of the metalcore band Cave In

Dan O' Connor and Alan Day of pop-punk act Four Year Strong

Anthony Green (Circa Survive, Sound of Animals Fighting, L.S. Dunes)

More acoustic performances will be announced in the coming days.

While they are not currently part of the music lineup, Williams' former Every Time I Die bandmates have been among those promoting the celebration of life on social media. The band played its final show in December 2021 before disbanding the following month.

Williams most recent band, Atomic Rule, is also promoting the memorial.

How the Public Can Participate Andy Williams' Celebration of Life

The celebration of Williams' life will be open to the public. Attendees are asked to reserve a free ticket before the day of the event, which will run from 6-11 PM on Sept. 27.

Tickets can be reserved at AndyWilliamsForever.com.

READ MORE: Andy Williams' Widow Delivers Tearful Message to Fans

Organizers are also creating a video tribute to Williams that will be played during the event. Submissions of photos of people with Williams or videos that share stories about him are being accepted via email at andywilliamsforever@gmail.com. Videos should be less than 3 minutes in length.

How to Buy Andy Williams Memorial Merch

Two different T-shirt designs have been released in honor of Williams. Both are being used to raise money for various charities and can be purchased via AndyWilliamsForever.com.

The first is a shirt showing Williams playing guitar alongside text that reads "Andy Williams forever." The design was created by Williams' Atomic Rule bandmates. Proceeds from sales of the shirt will go to a charity chosen by Williams' family.

AndyWilliamsForever.com andy williams memorial shirt by atomic rule

The second is an "I (Heart) Andy Williams" design that was previously used by Celebrate Buffalo in 2013 to raise money for a charity that helped fight prostate and testicular cancer. The design, which was originally only available on 300 shirts, will be offered as both a shirt and a hoodie.

AndyWilliamsForever.com i love andy williams shirt

Proceeds from the "I (Heart) Andy Williams" items will also be donated to a charity chosen by Williams' family. The family is also accepting monetary donations in Williams' honor through the website.

Below is a list of rockers, including Williams, whom we've sadly lost in 2026.