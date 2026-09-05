Former Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams reportedly collapsed while performing during a wrestling show in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

In addition to his music career, Williams also frequently wrestles under the pseudonym The Butcher. He has previously been part of All Elite Wrestling and various independent promotions in the Northeast.

He was participating in a tag team match during an Enjoy Wrestling show in Millvale, Penn. on Saturday night when he reportedly collapsed.

What Happened to Andy Williams During the Enjoy Wrestling Show

According to wrestling news website Fightful, Williams legs "buckled" before he fell to the floor. His partner, The Blade, attempted to help him up before Williams "collapsed again and passed out."

Fightful reportedly talked to those attending the show, who said a defibrillator was used on Williams before he was taken from the venue in an ambulance.

In a statement released on social media following the incident, Enjoy Wrestling said Williams collapsed toward the end of the match.

"Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information."

The remainder of the show, which was a five-year anniversary celebration for Enjoy Wrestling, was canceled. Williams (The Butcher) and The Blade were battling for the tag team championship against TME at the time of the reported medical emergency.

On Friday night, Williams and The Blade held a wrestling seminar through the promotion.

Andy Williams' 'Really Excited' In Video Shared Before Medical Incident

Besides wrestling, Williams has been busy in 2026 with his latest metalcore band, Atomic Rule. The band is rounded out by vocalist James Henderson, bassist Travis Bennington of Eternal Sleep and former The Acacia Strain drummer Kevin Boutot.

Before the incident on Saturday, Williams shared a video on Atomic Rule's social media saying he was "stoked" that the band just finished writing new music and tracking the songs for demos.

"What a productive week we just had," Williams says in the video. He continued running through where the band was at as far as new music and what was potentially on the horizon.

He also teased some additional announcements that would be out in the coming weeks.

"We have a lot of stuff we need to announce that we can't right now, and we're really excited about it."

The 48-year-old Williams was a founding member of Every Time I Die and remained the band's guitarist until they disbanded following their final show in 2021.

Keep reading to see the setlist from the final Every Time I Die show, along with the last songs played by 28 other bands who called it quits.