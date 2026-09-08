A "big memorial" is in the works to honor the life of ex-Every Time I Die guitarist and wrestler Andy Williams.

The 48-year-old who wrestled as "The Butcher" died Sept. 5 after collapsing during a wrestling event in Pennsylvania. Hana DeVore, Williams' wife, announced the memorial in a social media update earlier today.

"Please keep sharing stories, photos, videos. Please, because it's legitimately keeping me alive right now just being able to see him and hear the voice."

Details about the memorial are still being worked out.

Andy Williams' Widow Delivers Tearful Message

DeVore opened her video saying she intended to stay off of social media following Williams' death while spending time with those who were closest to her late husband on the West Coast.

But she changed her mind once she heard from friends who had seen the outpouring of support and memories of Williams.

"I only had him for almost nine years, and so many of you guys knew him for decades, and the stories are incredible. And I feel like I knew him so well, but I feel like I know him so much better now, and it's because of you guys and these stories."

It's unclear when Williams and DeVore wed. In 2019, she shared on Instagram that she first met Williams in 2003.

"Then we took our sweet time finding each other, but it was all worth it. Now every day is amazing."

What Andy Williams Was Like Away From the Stage

Several posts from friends in the music and wrestling industries remembered Williams for his kindness over the years.

READ MORE: Rockers + Wrestlers Pay Tribute to Late Guitarist Andy Williams

In her video, DeVore confirmed that Williams was like that even when he was out of the public eye.

"I love to hear how he helped you guys and how he just wanted to make everyone's day a little bit brighter, and that is literally what our life was like," she says. "That is what he was like on a daily basis with everyone."

DeVore plans to return to Williams' hometown of Buffalo in the coming weeks. While she did not mention the location of the potential memorial, she said she would attend.

"We'll all just be together and we'll all just try to spread love like he did... I don't know how we're going to be in this world without him. I really don't, but if we stick together and we just keep giving love like he did, I think we can do it."

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