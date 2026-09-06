Rockers + Wrestlers Pay Tribute to Ex-Every Time I Die Guitarist Andy ‘The Butcher’ Williams

Over the weekend, Loudwire reported on the sudden and shocking passing of ex-Every Time I Die rhythm guitarist (and AEW professional wrestler) Andy “The Butcher” Williams at the age of 48. Now, numerous rockers and wrestlers have paid tribute to the legendary axman and athlete on social media.

Rockers + Wrestlers Pay Tribute to Andy Williams

For context, and as Loudwire previously wrote, Williams “reportedly died following an incident in which he collapsed during a wrestling show in Pennsylvania” last night (Sept. 5). Also, “TMZ has confirmed Williams' death with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.”

In the past few hours, many of Williams’ rock/metal and wrestling friends and colleagues have shared kind words about him via social media.

For instance, The Callous Daoboys vocalist Carson Pace tenderly wrote: “‘Someday, I’ll show you how structuring a wrestling match and writing a song are exactly the same.’ Can’t wait, brother. Gonna miss you a lot. Say hi to Ricky Jay for me.”

Alongside it, he shared two photos: one of Williams playing guitar on stage and the other of a text message exchange between them in which they discuss Pace possibly “pull[ing] off the Ricky Jay ice block trick.”

Likewise, American metalcore troupe Zao posted a photo of Williams to Instagram, confessing: “Absolutely Gutted we have no words.”

Elsewhere, vocalist/guitarist Josh Scogin (ex-Norma Jean, ’68) stated: “Words are never enough. #andywilliams” while sharing multiple screencaps of a lengthier reaction:

Andy was one of my longest standing friends. Some of the earliest tours I ever did (still a teenager) was with Every Time I Die. And just last month I took a 2 day road-trip specifically JUST to see Atomic Rule and hang. Plus countless tours in between. I remember sitting at a table (when we were younger) just him and me and 50 Buffalo Wings in between us. He kept saying, “You’re going to help me eat all these, you can do it.” And I kept telling him, “I am going to eat about 10 and then you are going to start being very disappointed in me.” He influenced me in many different ways, whether it was finally turning me on to Grateful Dead (I never liked them, but he called me one day, last year, and made me listen to the album Blues for Allah…he told me it would change my mind. He was right.) ….Or influencing me in how I view and play the guitar (too long of a story to get into here). Andy was larger than life in everything he did. Music, wrestling, friendship, etc. He always went big. I will miss him forever and ever. Words are never enough.

Moving onto the wrestling side of Williams’ life, former Canadian-American wrestler RJ City posted a tweet in which he wrote: “Andy Williams was so smart and cultured that it made both his chosen careers all the more insane. He was the opposite of how he looked, we were lucky to know him.”

Alongside it, he shared an endearing video of him and Williams discussing how it feels “to be the least-known Andy Williams in music” (in reference to “Moon River” pop singer Andy Williams).

AEW’s Josh Alexander similarly shared a GIF of them in the ring together, writing:

Andy Williams was a musician and wrestler. He was one of the best people I ever met. Everytime we spoke I left the conversation better for it. I’ll remember Andy for what he was. A dude with an enormous heart that could always put a smile on my face. Rest in Peace brother.

Also, WWE’s Paige (a.k.a. Saraya-Jade Bevis) said: “RIP Andy Williams, awful news to see this morning. one of the best human beings.. Feel so lucky to have known you. Rest in power my friend.”

Legendary wrestler Matt Hardy penned a very heartfelt post, too, reflecting: “Saddened & shocked to hear about the passing of Andy Williams. Andy was a joy to work with - He was a kind, funny & deep individual who was an extremely talented musician & wrestler. My thoughts & prayers go out to all of Andy’s family, friends & fans. RIP brother.”

AEW themselves tweeted:

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Williams, aka The Butcher. A trailblazing musician with ETID and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring. Our condolences go out to Williams’ family, friends and fans.

Steve Kaye of Paragon Talent Group also honored Williams through several tweets:

I’m broken this morning. We’ve repped Andy for about a year and a half and Andy and I spent hours upon hours on the phone in that time, talking life outside and after the ring. He had wonderful ideas and business plans, and he consistently impressed me with his creativity. He became a very good friend in the time we’ve worked together. Every phone call ended with him reminding me to take care of myself and give myself some grace. So today, I pray that Andy receives that same grace as he crosses to the next stage. Life is seldom fair, and losing one of the good ones will never cease being the worst feelings in the world . I’ll miss you a ton, Andy. I will miss our marathon phone calls and I promise, that I won’t let your ideas fall by the wayside, and your memory will always be a blessing.

You can see those tributes – and more – below:

READ MORE: Every Time I Die Guitarist Andy Williams Rescues Drowning Chipmunk

More About Andy Williams’ Passing

In Loudwire’s prior reporting of Williams’ initial medical emergency and subsequent passing, we explained that he “was participating in a tag team match during an Enjoy Wrestling show in Millvale, Penn. on Saturday night when he reportedly collapsed.”

We added:

According to wrestling news website Fightful, Williams legs "buckled" before he fell to the floor. His partner, The Blade, attempted to help him up before Williams "collapsed again and passed out."

Fightful reportedly talked to those attending the show, who said a defibrillator was used on Williams before he was taken from the venue in an ambulance. In a statement released on social media following the incident, Enjoy Wrestling said Williams collapsed toward the end of the match. "Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information. Thanks to everyone who helped and has reached out."

You can see Enjoy Wrestling’s statement below:

Loudwire also clarified:

The remainder of the show, which was a five-year anniversary celebration for Enjoy Wrestling, was canceled. Williams (The Butcher) and The Blade were battling for the tag team championship against TME at the time of the reported medical emergency. On Friday night, Williams and The Blade held a wrestling seminar through the promotion.

More About Andy Williams’ Music + Wrestling Careers

Born in Buffalo, New York in 1977, Williams originally wanted to be a wrestler but switched to music following a knee injury.

In 1998, he formed Every Time I Die alongside lead guitarist Jordan Buckley and former drummer Michael “Ratboy” Novak. Williams remained with the band until their official disbandment in 2022 due to the 2021 departure of singer Keith Buckley and the remaining members’ disinterest in continuing without him. They released nine studio LPs.

Shortly thereafter, and as already alluded to, Williams co-founded metalcore supergroup Atomic Rule (which also features bassist Travis Bennington of Eternal Sleep, ex-Arcadia Strain drummer Kevin Boutot and vocalist James Henderson).

As Loudwire shared in our prior report on Wiliams’ passing:

Before the incident on Saturday, Williams shared a video on Atomic Rule's social media saying he was "stoked" that the band just finished writing new music and tracking the songs for demos. "What a productive week we just had," Williams says in the video. He continued running through where the band was at as far as new music and what was potentially on the horizon. He also teased some additional announcements that would be out in the coming weeks. "We have a lot of stuff we need to announce that we can't right now, and we're really excited about it."

You can see Williams’ video below:

Over the past 15 years or so, Williams also became a leading force in the professional wrestling scene after working his way through the independent circuit. He made his AEW debut in late 2019 and obviously went on to face an impressive roster of major wrestlers in the ring (including Matt Hardy, Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes, Eddie Kingston and Sting).

Of course, everyone at Loudwire sends condolences to Williams’ friends, family and fans.

See the rockers we've lost in 2026 so far in the gallery below.