Rockers Pay Tribute on the 25th Anniversary of the Attacks on Sept. 11

Here's what rock and metal musicians are saying on social media in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11.

The World Trade Center was struck by two planes on this day in 2001. Between the impact, the collapse and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,977 innocent lives were lost.

Many still deal with side effects of the tragedy today, from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), health issues from exposure to the smoke and debris and just general feelings of anxiety and paranoia over flying and national security.

The U.S. has changed greatly over the last 25 years. Although a lot of events and issues have continued to divide Americans overtime, it's still important that we come together and remember that day, the victims, the first responders and the survivors.

READ MORE: 25 Rock + Metal Songs Written in Response to the Attacks on Sept. 11

Each year, we round up tributes that rock and metal musicians share online in honor of Sept. 11. Now that it's been 25 years, the gravity of the day feels even more intense.

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward wrote a poetic tribute on his Instagram. Other rockers shared stories about where they were on this day in 2001. We'll update this post with more tributes as they're shared throughout the day.

Read all of them below. And never forget.

Bill Ward

Dropkick Murphys

Bret Michaels

Charlie Benante (Anthrax, Pantera)

Rikki Rockett (Poison)

Stevie Van Zandt

Sheryl Crow

Jeff Scott Soto

Check out rock and metal songs written about real life tragedies in the gallery below.