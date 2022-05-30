The music business is not nearly as dark as it might seem on the surface. While there are some artists that can grow jaded as the years go on, musicians still have a heart, and it grows that much more heavy when they see their fellow musicians pass away. As such, it's not uncommon for the deaths of peers to inspire musicians to share their grief through song.

Although not all of these songs tackle death in the same way, you can hear the musicians wrestling with their emotions and trying their best to move on after losing some of the most important people in their lives. It might not be easy, but these are the kind of songs that are more than just notes on a page. These tracks are what help musicians and fans move on from tragedy.

Check out these 13 Rock + Metal Songs Written in Tribute to Late Musicians below.