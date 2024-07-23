The Second Best Song of 10 1990s One-Hit Wonders

You'll recognize these 1990s one-hit wonders, but what are the second best songs of these bands?

The '90s had their fair share of acts that had only a limited amount of time in the spotlight, but they certainly made the most of it while it was happening. Each of these acts likely expected more, having gone through the process of recording a full album, and in some cases multiple records that either preceded or followed their breakout moment. But in some cases, success is just fleeting.

As we dig into the reasons for this, in some cases you'll find that bands were not only a one-hit wonder, they were a one-and-done band. Temple of the Dog, for example, came together as a supergroup over one album to pay tribute to late Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood. Fans have remained "hungry" for the stellar duet "Hunger Strike," so much so that its largely overshadowed the album's other single and remaining material.

Then there's the curious case of New Radicals, whose leader Gregg Alexander shut down their touring and promotion at the height of success of their breakout single "You Get What You Give" so he could return to writing and producing for others. So after "getting from the giving," the split tooketh away from the momentum of follow-up single "Someday We'll Know" and the rest of a critically hailed record.

What else made the list? See some of the '90s biggest one-hit wonders and the second best songs from those bands below the break.

