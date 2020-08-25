Rock + Metal World Pays Tribute to Power Trip’s Riley Gale

Power Trip singer Riley Gale has died at age 34. The modern thrash giants announced the passing of their vocalist today (Aug. 25) in a statement. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Dear Power Trip fans worldwide,

It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.

Please respect our wishes for privacy during this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dallas Hope Charities, the link to donate directly is here: https://bit.ly/3jcyY5y

Signed,

- Rlley’s Loving Family

P.S. Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending.

Tributes from bands like Anthrax, Trivium, Hatebreed, Machine Head, Code Orange, Harm's Way, Creeping Death and others began immediately after Gale's death was announced:

We'd like to offer our deepest condolences to Riley Gale's loved ones during this horrible time.