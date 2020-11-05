26 Rock + Metal Songs That Have Been in TV Commercials

Don't you love those moments when you have the television on and one of your favorite songs comes on? Whether you're actively paying attention to whatever is on or you're doing stuff around the house, it's sure to grab your attention.

Using songs in commercials is a great marketing tool because companies can easily attract the audience they're targeting. If it's an ad for a new piece of technology, it's likely to feature some Top 40 song that most young people will know. If it's for a grill or some other type of home improvement, they usually go for the dads and put some classic rock in there.

They're targeting us — we are the dads.

Rock songs have been used in tons of TV commercials. Metal is too sometimes, but it's usually an artist like Metallica, who have fans from all over the rock and metal spectrum.

A lot of commercials that use rock and metal songs are by car manufacturers, but there are some other interesting ones, too. Van Halen's "Right Now" will forever be associated with Crystal Pepsi because of a commercial in the '90s. Geico released a humorous one this year featuring Ratt playing "Round and Round."

Check out 26 commercials featuring rock and metal songs below.