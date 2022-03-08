7 Rock Star Haircuts + Hairstyles That Took Fans By Surprise

Hair. Those fine, threadlike strands growing from the skin of humans, mammals and even some other animals can convey so much about a person. For example, if you parted your hair very drastically to one side and cut your own bangs in the bathroom of your childhood home anytime around 2010, you probably wanted everyone to look at you and think: “Wow, they’re different. They’re not like other teens. They’re emo.” Or, if you see someone walking down the street, rocking a combover, you might ask yourself, “What secrets are they hiding under there?”

It’s no different for rockers. They’re just like us! They also express their identity through their (sometimes questionable) hair choices. Hell, there’s a whole subgenre of heavy metal called “Hair Metal.” Thankfully for us, we have the internet to chronicle all of the statements musicians have made throughout the years with their hair. And thankfully for you, we have compiled some of the most shocking haircuts and hairstyles that took fans by surprise. You’re welcome.