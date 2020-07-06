10 Rock Stars Wasted on TV

Back when television was the only place to see your favorite rock stars live in two dimensions, wasted musicians created some unforgettable moments.

The Dick Cavett Show was a home for rock and roll during the ‘60s and ‘70s, creating a forum for in-depth and personal conversations. While making an appearance on the show, David Bowie showed up coked out of his mind, twitching and sniffing while erratically answering questions. The suspenders and cane add another brilliant touch to the interview, giving Bowie the persona of a Batman villain.

One of the most famous wasted moments on TV comes from Courtney Love at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Not long after the death of husband and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, Love interrupted a Madonna interview by throwing her shoe at the pop star, eventually making her way up to a platform where host Kurt Loder was speaking with Madonna. Love hijacked the show, chasing Madonna away and bringing a horrified look to Loder’s face.

Of course, Guns N’ Roses and Motley Crue make appearances in this list. Both bands can be seen during their early years, taking their trademark party lifestyle to televised interviews both backstage and on the red carpet.

Check out these 10 Rock Stars Sh!tfaced on TV in the Loud List below.

10 Rock Stars Sh!tfaced on TV