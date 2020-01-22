Rock USA's 2020 lineup has just been announced, and the lineup is killer. Slipknot, Limp Bizkit and Rob Zombie are the headlining acts, but there are a ton of other artists included on the bill.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival, which will be returning to Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin July 16-18. Other big names set to perform across the three stages are Halestorm, Ice Cube, Papa Roach, Chevelle, Anthrax, Avatar, Hellyeah and more. See the full lineup below.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 4PM CT, grab them here.

"I'm tired of hearing 'rock is dead,'" says Derek Liebhauser, President of Hypervibe, Inc., which produces Rock USA. "Every year, there are more people, showing more energy and passion for rock music and rock festivals like this one, and it feels like such an honor to be a part of that."

Slipknot had an extremely busy 2019 between the release of We Are Not Your Kind and their Knotfest Roadshow, which made its way abroad. This year, in addition to several festival appearances, they're taking Knotfest to Europe and Asia. See all of their dates and get tickets here. Limp Bizkit and Rob Zombie, on the other hand, only have festival performances announced for 2020 so far.

