Rockers Comment on the State of Twitter Under Elon Musk’s Direction

It’s no secret that Elon Musk’s recent $44 billion purchase of Twitter has been controversial. Likewise, it’s no surprise that rockers have continuously shared critical views on the situation, with an increasing number pledging to leave the platform entirely.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter last Friday (Nov. 18), Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor is definitely planning to “depart” Twitter. He explained: “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without [Musk] involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

Similarly, Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge has been posting about the situation for a while on Twitter. Yesterday (Nov. 19), he retweeted Musk’s Nov. 19 tweet about reinstating former President Trump and commented: “Under 8 diff grand jury’s for treason, crimes of humanity, money laundering, espionage, rape and RICO. Wtf is @elonmusk doing? Why would he position himself alongside something like this?”

Ten minutes later, DeLonge added that said decision might make him abandon the platform, too: “Elon is a trail blazer holding massive insecurities. His desire to be funny, and cool is loud. He is seemingly most moved by, literally, people just liking him? It now seems like a disease to me? But supporting this racist, treasonous fuck [Trump] makes me want vomit and quit Twitter.”

Earlier this month, The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas stated the following in a now-deleted Instagram post: “PS dear Rober Baron asshole who makes butt ugly ass cars and thinks billionaires show pay no taxes… (elon musk) . . . Maybe twitter could deal if you didn’t (like a typical ceo asshole bottom-line hungry super-villain) fire half your staff. What a great symbol for 2020s pieces of shit.”

On Nov. 18, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach satirized Musk’s post about new policies, concluding: “Your identity is worth $8. Reality TV stars should run the country not elected politians. Got it.”

Lastly, this past Thursday (Nov. 17), guitarist Alex Skolnick (Testament, Metal Allegiance) tweeted a somewhat optimistic sentiment about the potential end of Twitter:

Back in April 2022, Kiss’ Paul Stanley voiced his suggestions for what Musk could’ve done instead with the $44 billion. Around the same time, several other rockers reacted to Musk’s then-proposed purchase of Twitter.

Obviously, Musk has done plenty to ruffle feathers over the last month, such as firing thousands of employees (including those who’ve criticized him online), vowing to charge users for “verified” statuses and as mentioned previously, restoring former President Trump’s last night (Nov. 19).

Thus, it makes sense that so many musicians are openly upset, if not outright jumping ship.

How do you feel about the current state of Twitter, though? Let us know.