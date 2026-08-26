Rockers Pay Tribute to Late Actor Tim Curry

Rockers are paying tribute to late actor Tim Curry on social media following his death, which was revealed earlier today (Aug. 26).

Curry died in his Los Angeles home at the age of 80 last night, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was best known for his roles in the 1985 film Clue, the 1990 miniseries It (where he portrayed Pennywise the clown) and, most notably, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Several rockers have paid tribute to Curry on social media, including film fanatic Slash of Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy, Disturbed's David Draiman, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, who worked with the actor on The Wild Thornberrys and some others.

"In the early 80’s, one of my biggest obsessions was the Rocky Horror Picture Show… I would go every weekend! Whether it was at the Mini Cinema in Uniondale [Long Island] or the 8th St Playhouse in NYC or the actual Dream Theater in Monterey, Calif., I knew every line…(and would even occasionally go dressed as Riff Raff!)," Portnoy wrote in his post.

"I was a kid who dressed in mom’s makeup and lamay dress and went to see Rocky Horror at the Tiffany theater on Sunset. I loved Tim Curry. We worked together later for a few years on The Wild Thornberries and I was excited to hang out with him and cut up, the sincere and funny voices. He was kind, smart and funny as hell. God bless him; beautiful and cosmic journeys to you Tim," Flea wrote in his post.

READ MORE: 20 Rockers Who've Appeared in Horror Films

See all of the tributes below. More will be added to the post as they are shared.

Curry died the same day as country icon Dolly Parton. They were both 80. Loudwire sends our condolences to Curry's loved ones and fans. Rest in peace.

Mike Portnoy

Slash

David Draiman

Alissa White-Gluz

See the rockers we've lost in 2026 so far in the gallery below.