Anne Frank wrote, “I want to be useful or bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death.”

Though we never met many of them, we mourn these musicians and sonic pioneers we lost this year because they enriched our lives so deeply. We give thanks that their art helped bring us closer together and gave us precious repose during times good and bad.

They may no longer be with us, but their music will remain immortal as we continue to welcome it into our lives. With respect and gratitude, we pay tribute to Keith Flint, Peter Tork and more Rockers We Lost in 2019 in the gallery below.