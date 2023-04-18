27 Rockers Who Died at the Age of 27
The '27 Club' is one of rock's most somber institutions. Whether based in superstition or simply coincidence, a seemingly disproportionate number of the world's most celebrated musicians have died at the age of 27.
READ MORE: 14 Rock Artists Who've Had Brushes With Death
There is a select group of '27 Club' A-listers who have remained as rock gods and goddesses since death, but there are far more musicians who have died at that same age. We've put together a comprehensive list of rockers who sadly met their end at 27.
27 Rockers Who Died at the Age of 27
15 Artists Associated With Witchcraft, Satanism + the Occult
Below is a gallery of 15 prominent artists in the rock and metal world who have been associated with witchcraft, Satanism and the occult in one form or another. Some may seem obvious and others may completely take you by surprise.