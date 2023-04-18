The '27 Club' is one of rock's most somber institutions. Whether based in superstition or simply coincidence, a seemingly disproportionate number of the world's most celebrated musicians have died at the age of 27.

READ MORE: 14 Rock Artists Who've Had Brushes With Death

There is a select group of '27 Club' A-listers who have remained as rock gods and goddesses since death, but there are far more musicians who have died at that same age. We've put together a comprehensive list of rockers who sadly met their end at 27.

27 Rockers Who Died at the Age of 27