Roger Waters Shares New Version of ‘Money’ From Re-Recorded ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’

Though The Dark Side of the Moon is one of the most legendary albums in music history, Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters felt he could do it better if he gave it another go. After announcing that he had re-recorded the album in early 2023, the rocker has shared his new version of "Money."

The 1973 Pink Floyd masterpiece celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year, and just a few weeks after the band unveiled the details of a huge commemorative box set in January, Waters revealed that he'd re-recorded the whole album without his former bandmates. Co-founder Nick Mason called the new version "absolutely brilliant" after Waters sent him a copy of it [via NME], though he added it wouldn't "be a spoiler for the original at all."

In early March, Waters uploaded a teaser clip of his re-recorded version of "Us and Them" on YouTube, but this new version of "Money" is the first time we're getting a full taste of one of the songs.

“The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave [Gilmour], Rick [Wright], Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a reimagined version," Waters said in a new statement, according to Prog.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording The Dark Side Of The Moon to Gus [Seyffert] and Sean [Evans] we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought ‘isn’t that the whole point?’ I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”

Check out the lyric video for the re-recorded "Money" below.

Waters' The Dark Side of the Moon Redux will feature all 10 songs from the original album, as well as a 13-minute "Original Composition" at the end, which was inspired by the classic record. It'll be available Oct. 6 and can be pre-ordered here now.

