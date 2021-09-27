The Rolling Stones are back on tour and while their late drummer Charlie Watts was not behind the kit, his presence was definitely felt during the "No Filter" tour kickoff in St. Louis Sunday night (Sept. 26).

Footage of Watts over the years was part of a video montage that played on the big screens for the audience to see, and the moment definitely hit home with singer Mick Jagger as he addressed the crowd.

"This is the first show back," stated the vocalist "It's really quite emotional seeing those pictures of Charlie up on the screen. This is our first tour we've ever done without him. The reaction from you guys and what you've said has been really touching."

He went on to add, while flanked by Ron Wood and Keith Richards, "We all miss Charlie very very much both on the stage and off the stage and we'd love to dedicate this tour to Charlie.

Video Board Shows Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Tribute

Mick Jagger Addresses Crowd About Charlie Watts, Band Plays "Tumbling Dice"

The night started with "Street Fighting Man" and "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It" before Jagger addressed the crowd. After his words about Watts, the band launched into the percussive driven "Tumbling Dice."

Though the show was the first official date of the tour, the band had previously played a warm-up private show last week at Gillette Stadium for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and invited guests. They also honored Watts with a toast and tribute during that performance as well. To see upcoming dates on the tour and get ticketing info, head here.

In early August, doctors advised Watts to sit out the band's upcoming tour after undergoing a medical procedure. The band tapped Steve Jordan to fill in for the run. On Aug. 24, news of Watts' death was revealed, with the musician passing peacefully in a London hospital room surrounded by his family.

Rolling Stones St. Louis The Dome at America's Center Setlist - Sept. 26, 2021

1. "Street Fighting Man"

2. "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)"

3. "Tumbling Dice"

4. "Under My Thumb"

5. "19th Nervous Breakdown"

6. "Wild Horses"

7. "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

8. "Living in a Ghost Town"

9. "Start Me Up"

10. "Honky Tonk Women"

11. "Little T&A"

12. "Slipping Away"

13. "Miss You"

14. "Midnight Rambler"

15. "Paint it Black"

16. "Sympathy for the Devil"

17. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore

18. "Gimme Shelter"

19. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"