Since 2005, Sheffield, England's Rolo Tomassi have shown remarkable stylistic breadth and on their new single, "Drip," which comes off the newly announced 2022 album, Where Myth Becomes Memory, they meld mathcore with shoegaze, dream pop and tinges of black metal to craft a dynamic, episodic journey into just under six minutes of music.

"This is a really important album for all of us," said co-vocalist and keyboardist James Spence. "Of anything we've done, it's the one I'm most proud of," he continued, "I think it's the most ambitious and creative that our band has ever sounded and something that we've all needed to get through the last few years. We can't wait to share it and to have you help us bring it to life."

"Drip" speaks directly to Spence's claims with uncertainty at every moment as the track, which comes on the heels of the previously released 2021 single "Cloaked," opens with a rigid, pounding downbeat and droning feedback for a full 90 seconds before everything goes into full throttle. As the song progresses, calmer, more ethereal moments take over, offering a brilliant sense of contrast.

Watch the video below and view the Where Myth Becomes Memory artwork and track listing further down the page. Look for the record to be released on Feb. 4 on MNRK and pre-order your copy here.

Rolo Tomassi, "Echo Chamber" Lyrics

On the worst days it’s growing, growing so slowly

What to embody? A plea for the remedy

Forced into a place that never felt like home

And if it takes me here then where is there left to go? To strike before it’s all too late

Put to rest, all souls are safe

Existing in the maze

Memory is imperfect

Take my hand, let’s slip beneath the surface On the worst days I slip, as deceitful as hope is

Walking on a knife edge, I traced the line and I leapt It’s been strange and stranger still

Freed from the fears that paralyse

Always distaste, always regret, the least of it

A revelation into reality unspoken

Between the signs and the sounds, taking shape encompassing All things begin and end here What it means to be

In the aftermath of tragedy

What it means to be

Finally uncaged and I lost my way Understanding the relevance of the eclipse

When I can’t forgive

Nothing is ever enough

Rolo Tomassi, "Echo Chamber" Music Video

Rolo Tomassi, Where Myth Becomes Memory Album Art + Track Listing

MNRK

01. "Almost Always"

02. "Cloaked"

03. "Mutual Ruin"

04. "Labyrinthine"

05. "Closer"

06. "Drip"

07. "Prescience"

08. "Stumbling"

09. "To Resist Forgetting"

10. "The End Of Eternity"