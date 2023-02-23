Now that Slipknot have seven studio albums under their belt, it's interesting to hear which songs the members of their camp like the most. We already know Sid Wilson's favorite is from Iowa, and now producer Ross Robinson has named his top choices, too — and they're both deep cuts.

Robinson's been given the nickname "The Godfather of Nu-Metal" throughout his career thanks to his work with Korn, Limp Bizkit, Sepultura, Soulfly and many others, in addition to Slipknot. He produced the masked Iowa band's first two albums, Slipknot (1999) and Iowa (2001), so he was with them from the very beginning.

During a chat with Revolver, Robinson picked his two favorite Slipknot songs, and unsurprisingly, they're both from the group's first album.

"Probably either 'Eyeless' or 'Scissors,' [because of their] uniqueness, and just what we captured was so fucking over the top," the producer said.

"I remember handing [Korn's] Munky the CD and saying, 'Dude, be careful when you press play. This is ruthless. Don't get scared,'" he continued. "But for me in that moment, especially with those two songs, it was like, 'Mmm, this is great.' Because [Korn] were already onto Got the Life, and they were the biggest band in the world at the time, doing a lot of awesome songs and hits and things. But it wasn't ruthless."

Part of the reason Slipknot is so "ruthless" is because of how intense the recording process was — which was due in part to how hard Robinson pushed the musicians in the studio. Corey Taylor, in particular, recorded his vocals from a booth covered in vomit and other excretions.

“It was gross, totally gnarly. Ross pushed me harder than anyone has done in my whole life. He taught me that vocals don’t have to be perfect, but they have to be perfect for you. He taught me to go with your gut, to push yourself until you fucking get it, to bleed for it. That’s what makes it real," the singer told Kerrang!.

While "Eyeless" is a more popular track within Slipknot's live sets, "Scissors" has been played live by the band less than 100 times, with the most recent performance being in 2000 [via Setlist.fm]. Listen to both tracks below.

Slipknot - 'Eyeless'

Slipknot - 'Scissors'