Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song

A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect.

During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the Slipknot songs he loves the most are the ones they don't play often, but there is one in particular that he names as the cream of the crop.

"My favorite tracks are always the ones that aren't played live," Wilson said. "'Skin Ticket' [is] one of my all-time favorite songs. You listen to that song and you feel different after hearing that kind of stuff. You didn't know that that level of fear even existed in the world until you hear something like that. It takes you out of your everyday world to a super dark place."

"Skin Ticket" is from 2001's Iowa, which is typically regarded as one of Slipknot's heaviest albums of all time — if not one of the heaviest albums of all time in general. According to Setlist.fm, it has been played live by the band, but only a handful of times — 14 to be exact — and the last time they performed it was in November of 2016 at Knotfest Japan. In fact, the last 13 times it was played was during 2016, and prior to that, the sole other time Slipknot had it in their set was in 2005.

So, yes, Wilson's pick is a rare one, and would be quite nice to hear live again in the future.

"I don't know why those are my favorite," the DJ continued in the interview. "I don't know if it's just a reminder for me to stay on my toes all the time, and to strive to be that much better and try to help people in the world. Because [songs like 'Skin Ticket'] make it that real. Like, it's not a fantasy. That shit exists. It exists all around us, and you better understand it to some kind of degree or it'll take you out — and your face will collapse."

Slipknot - 'Skin Ticket'