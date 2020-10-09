Royal Australian Mint Issuing New AC/DC Coin Collection

If you're going to "power up," you could certainly use some coins. Luckily the Royal Australian Mint has got you covered with a new series of collectible AC/DC coins.

The Mint has created a new series of coins celebrating the Australian band's musical legacy, consisting of several notable album anniversary coins and a brand new AC/DC coin dedicated to the group.

Each of the album coins are noted as 20 cent pieces and being sold individually for $15 for coin collectors. They represent the 25th anniversary of Ballbreaker, the 40th anniversaries of Back in Black and For Those About to Rock and the 45th anniversaries of Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, High Voltage and T.N.T. As for the special new AC/DC coin, it's a 2021 edition silver frosted uncirculated coin that is a $1 piece, going for $90.

Royal Australian Mint

While you can get each of the pieces individually, there is also a "roadcase box set" that finds the seven coins enclosed in their artwork and it's available for $110.

You can check out all the coins at this location.

Royal Australian Mint

Meanwhile, AC/DC will have another album to add to their impressive musical legacy this fall. The Power Up album is on track for a Nov. 13 release date.