Royal Blood Announce 2022 North American Tour With Cleopatrick

There's a typhoon ready to hit North America in 2022, as Royal Blood will be bringing their "AC-disco" sounds from the Typhoons album to audiences across the country. The U.K. rockers have mapped out time in April and May to head stateside to support their standout 2021 release.

The band will kick off the run April 18 in Toronto, before heading south of the Canadian border, but rest assured fans in Canada that there will be plenty of dates for those in the Great White North. The run crosses both the U.S. and Canada before finishing May 24 in Boston. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

It should also be noted that Royal Blood are bringing out one of 2021's buzziest new bands with Cleopatrick set to open shows throughout the run. The group will be touring in support of their debut album Bummer, which yielded "Good Grief," "The Drake" and "Family Van."

Fan pre-sales will begin tomorrow (Dec. 1) at 10AM local time. Those on Royal Blood's mailing list will receive a passcode to participate. The general public on-sale takes place this Friday (Dec. 3) at 9AM local time. Check the band's website for further ticketing details.

It's been a solid year for Royal Blood who carried over the success of Typhoons 2020 lead single "Trouble's Coming" into this year, then followed with the songs "Limbo," "Boilermaker" and the title track.

Royal Blood / Cleopatrick 2022 North American Tour

Apr. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

Apr. 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Apr. 20 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Apr. 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Ave

Apr. 23 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr. 25 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

Apr. 27 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Expo Centre

Apr. 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Apr. 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

May 01 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

May 03 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

May 07 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 08 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory, North Park

May 09 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

May 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre

May 12 - Austin, Texas @ Stubbs Walker Creek

May 13 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

May 14 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

May 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 19 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

May 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Warner Records