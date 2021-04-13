Royal Blood have gotten around to providing fans with the studio version of "Boilermaker," a fan favorite song the band previewed during their 2019 touring that will turn up on the forthcoming album Typhoons.

With a distinctive fuzzed-out tone reminiscent of producer Josh Homme's other band Queens of the Stone Age and an undeniable beat, the song promises to be one of the new album's standout cuts.

"Boilermaker" was the first song to emerge as the band began turning their thoughts to their third album, a record that would eventually gain the title Typhoons and is now on target for an April 30 street date. Having worked out the song live, the band then teamed up with Homme at his Pink Duck studio in Los Angeles.

The band had a previous friendship with Homme after opening for Queens of the Stone Age on tour and Mike Kerr fronted Homme's Desert Sessions song "Crucifire" as well.

Kerr commented, “I had ‘Boilermaker’ up my sleeve and it felt like a very natural decision to go and cut that track at his studio. Josh is such a strong-willed character. He gave us such confidence in ourselves.”

Elaborating further on working with Homme to Apple Music's Zane Lowe (as heard below), the singer stated, "He guided our ship in the correct direction. It was a moment. It was such a moment. Totally, totally…. We got to know each other really well, because obviously I'm a fan boy, but that only goes so far. I feel like we really got to know each other. It got to the point where I think when we're actually in the studio, it was more so about the fact that we all have such a connection now and we've been through so much together and we couldn't think of anything more fun."

He added of Homme's production ability, "He's so amazing with people and his chameleon able to... yeah, just how he works with individuals and really gets the best out of everyone. I think what inspired me was being in that studio and there's no one from the industry around. It's his world and it's lawless and anything goes. He's done his own thing in his own studio. It inspired me even more so to go and chase that for myself and find an environment where we could lock the doors and it could just be me and Ben and we could work out exactly who we are. It felt like graduation, like I was graduating."

"Boilermaker" also comes with a new Liam Lynch-directed video that can be seen below, while you can also check out the lyrics for the song as well. If you like what you hear, "Boilermaker" is available via streaming platforms at this location, while you can also pre-order the Typhoons album here.

Royal Blood, "Boilermaker" Lyrics

I was looking for some kind of saviour

Someone still counting on

My worst behaviour

Knew there would be trouble

With devil eyes and magic hands I’m all mixed up Head like a cocktail shaker

Living in a house like an old bodega

Got the odds looking in my favour

Staring at the bottom of a boilermaker So keep your feet on the ground

And listen to the sound of a real money maker Something’s twisted up

Right inside me

I’ll let you use it up

So when you do leave

Take me to the edge and let me show you what was on my mind

Don’t put all your money on me cos you and me are two of a kind I’m all mixed up Head like a cocktail shaker

Living in a house like an old bodega

Got the odds looking in my favour

Staring at the bottom of a boilermaker I’m all mixed up

Like a boilermaker Head like a cocktail shaker

Staring at the bottom of a boilermaker

I’m all mixed up Head like a cocktail shaker

Living in a house like an old bodega

Got the odds looking in my favour

Staring at the bottom of a boilermaker

Royal Blood, "Boilermaker"

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr Speak With Apple Music's Zane Lowe