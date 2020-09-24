Royal Blood Reveal ‘Trouble’s Coming’ Ahead of 2021 Album

2021 could be a huge year musically, and we're getting a taste of that as 2020 winds down. Royal Blood are getting a jump on the new year by unleashing the single "Trouble's Coming" from their still untitled third album, which is expected next spring.

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher return with their first music since their 2017 album How Did We Get So Dark? While maintaining their heavy bass riffs and drums, the duo have put more emphasis on the beat, pulling influence from electronic favorites like Daft Punk, Justice and Phillipe Zdar. It's evident in the supremely catchy and danceable yet rocking new single, which gets the ball rolling for their upcoming album.

The band self-produced their new album, working at The Church and Sleeper Sounds in London. "Trouble's Coming" proved to be a key turning point in the creation of the disc.

Singer/bassist Mike Kerr says, "It was the moment something started to click - where we started playing over these much more rigid dance beats. The breakthrough was realizing there was real common ground between that and what we'd done before. It's that AC/DC aspect: where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat."

He adds, "Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we'd done before, it didn't feel at all unnatural. It felt like we were returning to music we'd loved from the very beginning: Daft Punk, Justice, things that were groove-oriented. It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we'd censored in ourselves."

Drummer Ben Thatcher says, "When we first broke out, there were only two elements to the band. I didn't just have to carry the beat, I'd have to color in the changes. We were both bearing a lot of freight, sonically. But this was a different challenge, less varied maybe, but so satisfying as a drummer."

Lyrically, the song comes from the viewpoint of looking inward to try to recognize the signs before a situation erupts into chaos.

You can pick up the song via the platform of your choosing here. Stay tuned for more details on Royal Blood's forthcoming 2021 album as they become available.

Royal Blood, "Trouble's Coming"