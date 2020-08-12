Major League Baseball has proceeded with their season, only without fans in the stands. In place of actual fans are cardboard cutouts of fans, which has turned into a giant game of Where's Waldo, only for us, that means spotting iconic rock and metal figures. A cardboard cutout of Rush's Geddy Lee was recently seen behind home plate at a Toronto Blue Jays game.

This year, the Blue Jays are playing in Buffalo, New York at Sahlen Field, rather than their usual home in Toronto as Canadian health officials denied the team the ability to host baseball games due to concerns about cross-border travel in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Geddy Lee is a regular Blue Jays season ticket holder who sits behind home plate. It's unknown whether the Rush bassist elected to put a cardboard version of himself in the stands or if it was a fan who had this amazing idea.

The Blue Jays tweeted a photo of Lee alongside the "Home Plate Lady," who grabbed some major attention last year when a foul ball was batted directly in front of her face, which was protected by netting. She didn't even flinch.

Not pictured in the image below is New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who was seated alongside Lee's right shoulder. Look for the politician in the video clip shared by the Toronto Blue Jays further below.

It's not the first time in the MLB season that cardboard cutouts of rockers have been spotted in the stands. In July, the San Francisco Giants honored Ray Burton, father of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 94, with a cutout.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Texas Rangers paid tribute to a Texas native — Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, who died in 2018. They even cut away to a field reporter during the game, who hosted a short spotlight segment on the legendary musician, even vocally imitating the riff to Pantera's "Walk" during the broadcast.