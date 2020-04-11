Disturbed's cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" was an unexpected smash hit and the accolades just keep coming. Actor Russell Crowe praised the 2015 track, suggesting that David Draiman's take is "perhaps the greatest rock vocal ever."

The actor, best known for his roles in flicks such as Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Les Miserables and Cinderella Man, among others, said so on Twitter in response to a fan-made video for the cover selection.

In that video, which has since been removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim, a fan collected clips of empty city landscapes amid the coronavirus pandemic as residents remain indoors as advised by health officials as well as local and federal governments. The normally busy streets of New York, Chicago, Budapest and elsewhere were mostly vacant, invoking an eerie atmosphere as the reality of situation becomes ever more apparent.

Disturbed have seen Crowe's kind words and simply responded, "Thank you," alongside an emoji of folded hands.

Since being released as part of the Immortalized album in 2015, Disturbed's take on the Simon & Garfunkel classic has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA. The band's performance of "The Sound of Silence" on Conan also became the first clip from the late night talk show to eclipse 100 million YouTube views.