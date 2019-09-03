Sabaton ‘Broken + Stitched Up’ After Serious Car Accident
Sabaton were involved in a serious car crash on Aug. 30, leaving the band members “broken, badly beaten, bleeding and stitched up.” The band was forced to cancel a show in Poland, but promised to keep their upcoming North American dates.
The battle metal band was filming a music video in the Sahara desert, most likely for “Seven Pillars of Wisdom,” which was written about Lawrence of Arabia for Sabaton’s latest album, The Great War. Sabaton finished the music video, but were involved in the accident upon returning from the shoot.
Sabaton included photos of the crash in social media posts, showing their car completely totaled after a collision to the front of their Honda:
Two days ago in Tunisia we were involved in a serious traffic incident upon our return from a video shoot in the Sahara desert.
We are all broken, badly beaten, bleeding and stitched up, but happy to be alive and confident that we will be fully recovered over time.
However, after consulting medical expertise and evaluating all our injuries we are sure that we cannot do the scheduled concert in Poland today without risk of consequential injuries.
We will be back with full force in October for the North American tour and will return to Gdansk as soon as possible.
Until then we would like to share a few of our private images from the filming in Sahara and the accident.
Thanks for understanding /The Band.
Sabaton will invade North America with Hammerfall beginning Oct. 4 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. The tour will continue around the U.S. for a month, finishing Nov. 3 in Silver Spring, Md.
