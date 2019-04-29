Sabaton Announce 2019 North American Tour With Hammerfall

Sabaton will be bringing their war-torn brand of power metal back to North America later this year and they're bringing fellow Swedes Hammerfall along with them.

The run, which will be in support of Sabaton's new album, The Great War, begins on Oct. 4 and will span just over one month, coming to a close on Nov. 3.

"'The Great Tour' begins! We are excited to tell you all about the first part of 'The Great Tour' along with the templars of steel in Hammerfall as special guests! North America, be ready! We are coming to your shores all guns blazing with our new album, The Great War, and a brand new show," declared Sabaton.

Tickets go on sale on May 3 at 10AM local time. Visit Sabaton's website for more details and see the complete list of tour dates below.

“This is the biggest album we have taken on so far, there is so much depth and story around the songs that we never had before,” Pär Sundström said about the album. “Expect many surprises as we have tried new things and we also went back in time to a concept we know a lot of you love. The Great War has been created side by side with the Sabaton History Channel to make 2019 the most exciting year in our 20 year history.”

The Great War will be out on July 19 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-order your copy here.

Sabaton recently issued a spectacular video for the new single, "Bismarck," but the song is a standalone track and will not appear on the new record.

Sabaton + Hammerfall 2019 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 04 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Oct. 05 - Tampa, Fla. @ Janus Landing

Oct. 06 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

Oct. 08 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 12 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency

Oct. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

Oct. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Oct. 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theater

Oct. 18 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

Oct. 19 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater

Oct. 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater

Oct. 25 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater

Oct. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

Oct. 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Ballroom

Oct. 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus

Nov. 01 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Nov. 02 - New York, N.Y. @ PlayStation Theater

Nov. 03 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore