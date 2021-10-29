Sabaton Salute Peace Amidst Chaos With ‘Christmas Truce’ Song + Video

Even during wartime, there can be moments of great humanity. One of those moments occurred on Dec. 24, 1914 when British and German shoulders stopped their battle, found a middle ground, met, exchanged gifts and even played some football on Christmas Eve. It was a rare moment of peace amidst a bloody battle and it's a subject that serves as the base for Sabaton's latest song, "Christmas Truce."

The Swedish metal heroes have long let their fascination with the world's conflicts serve as inspiration for their songs and "Christmas Truce" follows in that tradition. “‘Christmas Truce’ was our highest priority when we decided to write songs about World War One,” said bassist Pär Sundström. “Not only was it the most requested topic from our fans, but it was, for us, the most emotional story from the war. This song took us years to create since we wanted the music to reflect the mood honesty, and it was a big challenge; but we feel we managed to write a song that captures the spirit of that day, over a century ago.”

Speaking of creation honoring the original event, the members of Sabaton have also filmed a video for the song taking place on the battlefield that can be viewed below. Check out both the lyrics and the clip and if you like what you hear, the song is available to download here.

Sabaton, "Christmas Truce" Lyrics

Silence

Oh, I remember the silence

On a cold winter day

After many months on the battlefield

And we were used to the violence

Then all the cannons went silent

And the snow fell

Voices sang to me from no man’s land We are all, we are all, we are all, we are all friends And today we’re all brothers

Tonight we’re all friends

A moment of peace in a war that never ends

Today we’re all brothers

We drink and unite

Now Christmas has arrived and the snow turns the ground white

Hear carols from the trenches, we sing O holy night

Our guns laid to rest among snowflakes

A Christmas in the trenches, a Christmas on the front far from home Madness

Oh I remember the sadness

We were hiding our tears

In a foreign land where we faced our fears

We were soldiers

Carried the war on our shoulders

For our nations

Is that why we bury our friends? We were all, we were all, we were all, we were all friends A Christmas on the frontline, we walk among our friends, we don’t think about tomorrow, the battle will commence

When we celebrated Christmas, we thought about our friends, those who never made it home, when the battle had commenced

Sabaton, "Christmas Truce"

"Christmas Truce" will be part of Sabaton's upcoming tenth studio album, The War to End All Wars. The album is due March 4 via Nuclear Blast Records and is available to pre-order here. This latest collection of songs delves into many of the atrocities, miracles and happenings that occurred surrounding World War I.