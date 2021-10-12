Sabaton Create ‘A Battle Through History’ Board Game

If you've followed Sabaton for just about any length of time, you're likely aware of the band's fascination with history especially when it comes to war time battles. Now the group has taken that passion and channeled it into the new "A Battle Through History" board game.

"Each band member of Sabaton grew up with the tradition of board games and role playing games, and the blood of these games runs in our veins. Just as we carry the tradition of playing the metal we grew up with, we also now carry the tradition of keeping board games alive, along with the social interactions that it comes with," state the group, who partnered with Scribabs to create the new game.

According to the Scribabs description for the game, in "A Battle Through History" each player dresses the part of a time-traveling storyteller (a “Sabaton”), whose journey through historical Eras enables them to relive epic battles alongside legendary troops and heroes. Players can both face “the story” (represented by cards on the main board) and challenge the other players by deploying archers, tanks, airplanes, Vikings and any other troops that they were able to “conquer” during their travels through the Eras. Moreover, by collecting precious Relics, they can enrich their knowledge and thus gain the points needed to win the game. Whoever collects the greatest amount of units, heroes and relics over their travels wins the game.

In addition to input from creators Erik Burigo, Marco Valtriani and Par Sundstrom, the band brought in dedicated artists Alan D'Amico, Sebastian Lydzba, Peter Sallai, Mirco Pierfederici as well as coloring and artwork done by Paolo Vallerga to help bring the game to life.

"A Battle Through History" is currently available via the band's web store as well as through Scribabs and the Pegasus Shop. It's due to arrive Dec. 13. You can watch a game trailer below.

The board game is the latest promotional piece for the band as they ramp up to new music. Sabaton recently announced their latest album, The War to End All Wars, will arrive on March 4. Pre-orders for the new Sabaton album can be found here.

Sabaton, "A Battle Through History" Board Game Artwork

Scribabs / Sabaton

Sabaton, "A Battle Through History" Board Game Trailer