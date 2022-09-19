Sabaton Made a Full Length Movie for New Album ‘The War to End All Wars’

Sabaton are leaving no stone unturned concerning their most recent album, The War to End All Wars. Having explored different options at promoting the record, the band is now turning their focus to a full-length movie being made around the collection of music.

Over the last two years, the band has been working to create their motion picture, which will arrive in 2023 and include a story centered around the songs from their tenth studio album. The record itself dug into the stories from World War I, and the film will do the same with a mix of live action and animation was aided by the film's collaborators Yarnhub Animation Studio.

“We premiered an early version of this movie to journalists during a preview session for our latest album, The War To End All Wars, at the Royal Military Museum in Brussels. Witnessing their reaction to it was priceless - they were speechless - so we decided to take it to the next level and push the boundaries even further for a global audience," says the band's Par Sundström.

"When Sabaton asked us to go beyond anything we had produced before and jointly create a film for their new album, we were filled with excitement and trepidation. It was a massive undertaking that required new people, technology, and skills. But we couldn't miss the opportunity. We often say our mission is to harvest goosebumps, and our work with Sabaton has always been the most successful in that regard. It's been two years in the making, but after spending many late nights and weekends in meetings with the band, the end result is something unique. A new way to listen to the album; a deeper understanding that helps the viewer experience the bravery and tragedy that was the inspiration for Sabaton's latest masterwork," adds Yarnhub's David Webb.

Sabaton's The War to End All Wars album arrived back in March, with the group then deciding to release a symphonic version of the album titled The Symphony to End All Wars that arrived in May. And now we have a movie that's expected next year. The film will include the band's members, both in real life and animated form. It is currently in post-production. A teaser can be viewed below.

In other Sabaton news, the band is currently in the midst of their "Tour to End All Tours" run. Dates can be seen below and you can pick up tickets here.

Sabaton, The War to End All Wars Teaser

Sabaton 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 19 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

Sept. 21 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Sept. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Sept. 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Sept. 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Oct. 1 - Houston, Texas Bayou Music Center

Oct. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Oct. 6 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct. 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

Oct. 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom